Juneteenth is a special day for anyone who believes in freedom and equality for all people. Join us for music, poetry, dance, delicious soul food, arts & crafts, a basketball skills contest, and the annual sack race!
Learn more by visiting SantaCruzJuneteenth.Com
This year's theme is LIBERATION!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/18/2022
|Santa Cruz Juneteenth
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 18
|Time
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Juneteenth
|Location Details
|
Laurel Park
301 Center St, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7915982618...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 1st, 2022 5:16 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network