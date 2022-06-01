

Independent Len's latest release, "When Claude Got Shot".



Screening + Chat: Thursday, June 2, 2022 @ 6 PM - 8:30 PM

RSVP:



Conversation w/ Film Makers & Claude Motley: Sunday, June 5th, @ 5 PM - 6 PM PT

RSVP:





Join Black Public Media and the Museum of the African Diaspora for this watch party featuring Brad Lichtenstein's acclaimed new documentary feature, WHEN CLAUDE GOT SHOT.



Relax and chat with us from wherever you are as we watch this complex story of justice, forgiveness, and race.



Then, on Sunday, June 5th, at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET, reunite with us at our monthly African Diaspora Film Club, where series curator Cornelius Moore will host a virtual conversation with Mr. Lichtenstein, co-producer Santana Coleman, and Claude Motley.





ABOUT: "When Claude Got Shot", Independent Lens documentary, PBS



https://www.pbs.org/video/when-claude-got-shot-bicslc/



In Milwaukee, a 15-year-old attempted to carjack law student Claude Motley and shot him in the face. Through multiple surgeries and catastrophic health care bills, the effects of gun violence upends Claude’s life. Yet he still finds himself torn between punishment for the young man and the injustice of mass incarceration for Black men and boys. Can he find mercy in his heart for his attacker? Join Black Public Media and the Museum of the African Diaspora as we watchIndependent Len's latest release, "When Claude Got Shot".Screening + Chat: Thursday, June 2, 2022 @ 6 PM - 8:30 PMRSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bpm-moad-community-screenings-when-claude-got-shot-tickets-344252427277 Conversation w/ Film Makers & Claude Motley: Sunday, June 5th, @ 5 PM - 6 PM PTRSVP: https://www.moadsf.org/event/african-diaspora-film-club-when-claude-got-shot Join Black Public Media and the Museum of the African Diaspora for this watch party featuring Brad Lichtenstein's acclaimed new documentary feature, WHEN CLAUDE GOT SHOT.Relax and chat with us from wherever you are as we watch this complex story of justice, forgiveness, and race.Then, on Sunday, June 5th, at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET, reunite with us at our monthly African Diaspora Film Club, where series curator Cornelius Moore will host a virtual conversation with Mr. Lichtenstein, co-producer Santana Coleman, and Claude Motley.ABOUT: "When Claude Got Shot", Independent Lens documentary, PBSIn Milwaukee, a 15-year-old attempted to carjack law student Claude Motley and shot him in the face. Through multiple surgeries and catastrophic health care bills, the effects of gun violence upends Claude’s life. Yet he still finds himself torn between punishment for the young man and the injustice of mass incarceration for Black men and boys. Can he find mercy in his heart for his attacker? Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 1st, 2022 4:43 PM