San Francisco
San Francisco
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/2/2022
"When Claude Got Shot": Virtual Film Screening & Chat w/ MoAD & BPM
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 02
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorBlack Public Media and MoAD
Location Details
Online screening
Join Black Public Media and the Museum of the African Diaspora as we watch
Independent Len's latest release, "When Claude Got Shot".

Screening + Chat: Thursday, June 2, 2022 @ 6 PM - 8:30 PM
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bpm-moad-community-screenings-when-claude-got-shot-tickets-344252427277

Conversation w/ Film Makers & Claude Motley: Sunday, June 5th, @ 5 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.moadsf.org/event/african-diaspora-film-club-when-claude-got-shot


Join Black Public Media and the Museum of the African Diaspora for this watch party featuring Brad Lichtenstein's acclaimed new documentary feature, WHEN CLAUDE GOT SHOT.

Relax and chat with us from wherever you are as we watch this complex story of justice, forgiveness, and race.

Then, on Sunday, June 5th, at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET, reunite with us at our monthly African Diaspora Film Club, where series curator Cornelius Moore will host a virtual conversation with Mr. Lichtenstein, co-producer Santana Coleman, and Claude Motley.


ABOUT: "When Claude Got Shot", Independent Lens documentary, PBS

https://www.pbs.org/video/when-claude-got-shot-bicslc/

In Milwaukee, a 15-year-old attempted to carjack law student Claude Motley and shot him in the face. Through multiple surgeries and catastrophic health care bills, the effects of gun violence upends Claude’s life. Yet he still finds himself torn between punishment for the young man and the injustice of mass incarceration for Black men and boys. Can he find mercy in his heart for his attacker?
screenshot_2022-06-01_at_16-35-37_bpm_moad_community_screenings_when_claude_got_shot.png
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 1st, 2022 4:38 PM
§
by Black Public Media and MoAD
Wednesday Jun 1st, 2022 4:38 PM
sm_when.jpg
original image (1088x1088)
