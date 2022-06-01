The growing pandemic has led in part to the recent cancellation of 7,000 flights during 2022 Memorial Day weekend. Many of those cancellations were due to a the growing covid-19 pandemics for flight attendants but the airlines and government refuse to release any figures of how many of these workers are getting Covid. Airline Flight Attendants AFA Industrial Hygienist Judith Anderson talks about the real dangers for flight attendants and passengers as the government and industry try to ignore the dangers.

The chaos in the air grows as the covid pandemic continues. On The 2022 memorial day weekend nearly 7,000 flights were cancelled and many of those cancellations were due to covid cases by flight attendants and other airline workers. However the airlines are not required to report to the government or the public how many of their workers have taken off work due to covid contamination. Airline Flight Attendants AFA industrial hygienist Judith Anderson in this program discusses a document she has written about the effect of Covid-19 on her members, the industry and public. The document is titled COVID-19 in the Airline Industry:The Good, the Bad, and the Necessary. She reports that the industry and Boeing have paid for studies that have falsified the actual dangers of covid on the planes and the failure to enforce a mask requirement threatens the health and safety of not only the flight attendants but passengers.This interview was done on 5/26/22.