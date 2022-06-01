Join us for the June 2022 South Bay Indigenous Solidarity General Meeting!



Learn the latest regarding the Amah Mutsun led effort to Protect Juristac. Located in Southern Santa Clara County, Juristac is the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site. A portion is currently threatened by a proposed open-pit mine, known as the Sargent Quarry Project.



Learn about the status of Senate Joint Resolution 13, which would state support from the California Legislature for the redesignation of Federal recognition for the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay Area.



A Celebration of Life for SBIS Member Melanie Lanstrom, who passed away from cancer, is scheduled for June 11, 2022.



