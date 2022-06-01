top
South Bay
Indybay
protest cheer
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity June Meeting
Date Thursday June 02
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details
Via Zoom; Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpf-yrpzkvGtaNWy9uKZ0RwHJzlLXal-E0
Join us for the June 2022 South Bay Indigenous Solidarity General Meeting!

Learn the latest regarding the Amah Mutsun led effort to Protect Juristac. Located in Southern Santa Clara County, Juristac is the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site. A portion is currently threatened by a proposed open-pit mine, known as the Sargent Quarry Project.

Learn about the status of Senate Joint Resolution 13, which would state support from the California Legislature for the redesignation of Federal recognition for the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay Area.

A Celebration of Life for SBIS Member Melanie Lanstrom, who passed away from cancer, is scheduled for June 11, 2022.

Other ongoing and upcoming events will also be discussed at the meeting.
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 1st, 2022 12:38 AM
