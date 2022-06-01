Join us for the June 2022 South Bay Indigenous Solidarity General Meeting!
Learn the latest regarding the Amah Mutsun led effort to Protect Juristac. Located in Southern Santa Clara County, Juristac is the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site. A portion is currently threatened by a proposed open-pit mine, known as the Sargent Quarry Project.
Learn about the status of Senate Joint Resolution 13, which would state support from the California Legislature for the redesignation of Federal recognition for the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay Area.
A Celebration of Life for SBIS Member Melanie Lanstrom, who passed away from cancer, is scheduled for June 11, 2022.
Other ongoing and upcoming events will also be discussed at the meeting.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/2/2022
|South Bay Indigenous Solidarity June Meeting
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday June 02
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
|Location Details
|Via Zoom; Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpf-yrpzkvGtaNWy9uKZ0RwHJzlLXal-E0
|
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 1st, 2022 12:38 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network