



RSVP:



On June 3, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we will meet in Davis (location provided upon RSVP) between 4pm to 8pm to chalk remembrances for those lost to senseless gun violence, including (but not limited to) recent killings in Buffalo, NY, Laguna Hills,CA,

and Uvalde TX.



Please bring extra sidewalk chalk, water & masks. While masks are optional, per Yolo County Public Health & CDC guidelines, they are recommended if working in close contact (indoors or outdoors) with others for a sustained period of time.



You are welcome to arrive anytime between 4pm to 8pm. Please note that if we finish before 8pm, we will likely leave early.



We hope you will join us. When: National Gun Violence Awareness Day- Friday, June 3 @ 4 PM - 8 PMRSVP: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2022/45327 On June 3, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we will meet in Davis (location provided upon RSVP) between 4pm to 8pm to chalk remembrances for those lost to senseless gun violence, including (but not limited to) recent killings in Buffalo, NY, Laguna Hills,CA,and Uvalde TX.Please bring extra sidewalk chalk, water & masks. While masks are optional, per Yolo County Public Health & CDC guidelines, they are recommended if working in close contact (indoors or outdoors) with others for a sustained period of time.You are welcome to arrive anytime between 4pm to 8pm. Please note that if we finish before 8pm, we will likely leave early.We hope you will join us. Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 31st, 2022 9:57 AM