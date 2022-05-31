top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 6/3/2022
#WearOrange: ARTivism Event- Sidewalk Chalking Remembrances for Lives Lost to Gun Violence
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday June 03
Time 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWear Orange - Everytown for Gun Saftey
Location Details
Davis, CA - please RSVP to receive event location

Please bring extra sidewalk chalk, water & masks
When: National Gun Violence Awareness Day- Friday, June 3 @ 4 PM - 8 PM

RSVP: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2022/45327

On June 3, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we will meet in Davis (location provided upon RSVP) between 4pm to 8pm to chalk remembrances for those lost to senseless gun violence, including (but not limited to) recent killings in Buffalo, NY, Laguna Hills,CA,
and Uvalde TX.

Please bring extra sidewalk chalk, water & masks. While masks are optional, per Yolo County Public Health & CDC guidelines, they are recommended if working in close contact (indoors or outdoors) with others for a sustained period of time.

You are welcome to arrive anytime between 4pm to 8pm. Please note that if we finish before 8pm, we will likely leave early.

We hope you will join us.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 31st, 2022 9:57 AM
by Wear Orange - Everytown for Gun Saftey
Tuesday May 31st, 2022 9:57 AM
