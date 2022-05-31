



Theme for 2022: Love Will Keep Us Together



Website:



Pride Weekend:

--Saturday, June 25, 2022 @ noon - 6 PM

--Sunday, June 26, 2022 @ 10:30 AM (parade starts) - 6 PM



Pride Celebration: Downtown San Francisco - Civic Center Plaza & surrounding neighborhood



Pride Parade: Begins at Market and Beale Streets at 10:30 am. Runs along Market Street, then ends at 8th and Market





Come join us in San Francisco for the 52nd annual San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration and Parade. With the theme of “Love Will Keep Us Together,” this year’s festivities will include a two-day Celebration and Rally.



With over 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, and more than twenty community-run stages and venues, the San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade is the largest gathering

of the LGBT community and allies in the nation. The Pride Celebration is from

Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, June 25th at Civic Center Plaza in downtown San Francisco.



The Parade, which takes place the Sunday morning of the event, kicks off at 10:30 AM from Beale Street along Market and ends at Market and 8th St. in the heart of downtown

San Francisco. Additional SF Pride events will take place throughout the month of June and the remainder of 2022.



Our Grand Marshals represent a mix of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community. With the help of community input, Pride selects these groups and individuals in order to honor the work they have put into furthering the causes of LGBTQ+ people.



San Francisco Pride Community Grand Marshals are local heroes who have contributed greatly to the SF Bay Area LGBTQ+ community or to society at large.



--African American Art & Culture Complex, Grand Marshal (Public Poll Choice)

--Melanie DeMore, Grand Marshal (Member's Choice)

--Vinny Eng, Grand Marshal (Public Poll Choice)

--Amber Gray, Grand Marshal (Board Choice)

--Andrea Horne, Lifetime Achievement Grand Marshal (Board Choice)

--Socorro “Cori” Moreland, Grand Marshal (Member's Choice)

--Mellanique Robicheaux AKA Black, Grand Marshal (Board Choice)



A brand new SF Pride app - The Official Guide to SF Pride - will be available in May granting attendees access to stage lineups, an event map, vendor and artist information, and more. Visit



Information regarding parade registration, as well as sponsor, exhibitor, advertising, membership, and donor opportunities, may be found at



(https://sfpride.org/media)



___________________________________________________________



Support the Mission of SFPride.org



To donate, visit the website at



The San Francisco Pride Celebration Committee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded to produce the SF Pride Celebration and Parade.



San Francisco Pride remains committed to its mission of bringing connection and visibility to the LGBTQ+ communities. As a world leader in the global Pride movement and a part of the fabric of Pride events around the world, SF Pride works to educate, commemorate, and continue the struggle for true liberation, both through its events and by raising much-needed funds for nonprofits across the Bay Area.



Financial support through membership and donations ensure that SF Pride will be able to thrive into the future.

___________________________________________________________



