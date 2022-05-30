Saluting San Francisco General Hospital on Day of Action for Abortion Rights by Rise Up Now



The sculpture Healing Hearts celebrates the crucial role San Francisco General Hospital plays in preserving and maintaining the community's health and well-being. Demonstrators saluted the image and thanked the hospital as part of a day of action that started with a rally in the city's Mission District.

Photos are by Terry Scussel of ProBonoPhoto.org. Please give credit if you use these photos.



Shortly before the designated hour, a few dozen people gathered in the Mission District plaza. Then the Children's Day School contingent arrived and immediately charged up the rally's enthusiasm. There were nearly a hundred students, all clearly living the motto of their pre-school through 8th grade institution: everyone can take responsibility, find the courage to act, and create change. Many of the students addressed the crowd and each had an amazing amount of presence and knowledge.



Students from other local schools attended and spoke too, as did a few veterans of the fight to preserve and expand abortion rights.



After an exuberant rally, many marched in the streets to San Francisco General Hospital. SF General is well-known and respected for caring for all the needs of the community including reproductive care. Demonstrators honored that service with raised fists in front of the sculpture named Healing Hearts that depicts a mother with her children.



