top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Saluting San Francisco General Hospital on Day of Action for Abortion Rights
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
The sculpture Healing Hearts celebrates the crucial role San Francisco General Hospital plays in preserving and maintaining the community's health and well-being. Demonstrators saluted the image and thanked the hospital as part of a day of action that started with a rally in the city's Mission District.
sm_abortion_rights_best__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3063x2100)
Photos are by Terry Scussel of ProBonoPhoto.org. Please give credit if you use these photos.

Shortly before the designated hour, a few dozen people gathered in the Mission District plaza. Then the Children's Day School contingent arrived and immediately charged up the rally's enthusiasm. There were nearly a hundred students, all clearly living the motto of their pre-school through 8th grade institution: everyone can take responsibility, find the courage to act, and create change. Many of the students addressed the crowd and each had an amazing amount of presence and knowledge.

Students from other local schools attended and spoke too, as did a few veterans of the fight to preserve and expand abortion rights.

After an exuberant rally, many marched in the streets to San Francisco General Hospital. SF General is well-known and respected for caring for all the needs of the community including reproductive care. Demonstrators honored that service with raised fists in front of the sculpture named Healing Hearts that depicts a mother with her children.

http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§speaker and sign language interpreter
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_secondphoto_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2138)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§students
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_really_young_gu_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Speaker
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_girl_speaker_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2198)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Hastily made signs are often the best
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_easy_sign_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2290)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§I wish my vagina shot bullets so the government wouldn't regulate it
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_shot_bullets__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3194x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Scene at Mission and 24th
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_group1_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2235)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Clearly committed
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_mixed_crowd__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Taking the street
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_sf_chinese_food__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3159x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Tending to tabling
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_magda__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Solidarity
by Rise Up Now
Monday May 30th, 2022 11:13 PM
sm_abortion_rights_fists__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3316x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code