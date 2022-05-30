



March for Our Lives is marching in our nation's capital of Washington D.C. and across

the United States. Join us in Sonoma to demand a nation free of gun violence.



When: Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 1:00 PM



Where: Sonoma Plaza, 453 1st St E, Sonoma, CA 95476



RSVP:





WHY WE ARE MARCHING



May 26th marks the one-year anniversary of the San Jose VTA mass shooting in 2021, the deadliest in Bay Area history and less than two years after the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting in 2019.



Two days before the first anniversary of the VTA massacre, there's been yet another mass shooting — this one at a Uvlade,Texas elementary school that's ended the lives of 21 people

on May 24th.



Only a couple weeks ago, there was the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in a predominately Black neighborhood, a crime reported as being racist-hate motivated.



And the next day after Buffalo, there was a church shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Laguana Woods, Southern California.



All these more recent events are part of a long, but ever growing history of gun violence taking and wounding the lives of American family members, including children. Everywhere we look, gun violence is decimating our families and communities.



Whether it’s the mass shootings in shopping malls, concerts, schools, and places of worship, the retaliatory gun violence in urban neighborhoods haunted by the legacy of economic disinvestment, racism, and poverty, or the solitary suicides committed nationwide with increasing frequency, gun violence adds up: over 100 Americans die from it every day.



That's 100+ lives lost every single day. Youth activists started March For Our Lives (MFOL)

to say, “Not One More!”



END GUN VIOLENCE NOW!

_________________________________________________________________



