top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Criticism Mounts over Slow Police Response to Uvalde School Shooting
by Democracy Now!
Monday May 30th, 2022 5:07 PM
Anger mounting over police response to elementary school shooting in Texas.
In Texas, anger is mounting over the police response to Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. On Thursday, Victor Escalon of the Texas Department of Public Safety said there were no officers outside the school to confront the 18-year-old gunman, contradicting earlier accounts that a school resource officer unsuccessfully engaged the teen. Escalon also had few answers about the initial police response and why officers took at least an hour to directly confront the shooter even though scores of police officers were on the scene.

Victor Escalon: “Once we interview all those officers, what they were thinking, what they did, why they did it, the video, the residual interviews, we’ll have a better idea. Could anybody have got there sooner?”

One mother was handcuffed by a U.S. marshal as she pleaded with officers to do more to help students trapped inside the school. Another officer was seen holding a Taser to keep angry parents at bay. One law enforcement official told a local news channel some officers went into the school to rescue their own children.
https://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/27/hea...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code