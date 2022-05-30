top
#WearOrgange: End Gun Violence CA State Capitol Press Conference Rally
Date Thursday June 02
Time 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorMoms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
Location Details
California State Capitol, 10th street between L Street and N Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
#WearOrange: End Gun Violence

Come join Moms Demand Action volunteers, survivors of gun violence, and our gun sense lawmakers at the California State Capitol on June 2 where state legislators will present a
Wear Orange resolution and then hold a press conference to raise awareness about National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

This event is tentatively scheduled to begin at 9AM, but please RSVP for the most updated details on how to participate. More information to follow.

Be sure to Wear Orange!

Where: CA State Capitol, 10th street between L Street & N Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

When: Thursday, June 2, 9:00 AM

RSVP: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2022/44488/


WHY WEAR ORANGE?

https://wearorange.org/

On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 40,000 people who are killed with guns and approximately 85,000 who are shot and wounded every year.


ABOUT: California Chapter of Moms Demand Action

https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionCA/

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families. We also work in our own communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership. We know that gun violence is preventable, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to keep families safe.

Moms Demand Actions and Students Demand Action are part of the Everytown for Gun Safety organization.
Added to the calendar on Monday May 30th, 2022 7:30 AM
by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
Monday May 30th, 2022 7:30 AM
