



Where: SPARC-it-Place! at 3427 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94608



More info:



Join the West Oakland Cultural Action Network for a day of food, fun, music, and art

on Juneteenth!



This event is a special community activation in celebration of the first year that Juneteenth will be honored by the federal government. Eat, drink, listen to music, and celebrate with us for a day of community.



"Every year we must remind successive generations that this event triggered a series of events that one by one defines the challenges and responsibilities of successive generations. That's why we need this holiday." —Al Edwards, Civil Rights Activist and Texas State Representative

