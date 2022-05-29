When: Mon Jun 20 2022 at 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Where: SPARC-it-Place! at 3427 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94608
More info: https://happeningnext.com/event/west-oakland-juneteenth-festival-eid4snw2d17f41
Join the West Oakland Cultural Action Network for a day of food, fun, music, and art
on Juneteenth!
This event is a special community activation in celebration of the first year that Juneteenth will be honored by the federal government. Eat, drink, listen to music, and celebrate with us for a day of community.
"Every year we must remind successive generations that this event triggered a series of events that one by one defines the challenges and responsibilities of successive generations. That's why we need this holiday." —Al Edwards, Civil Rights Activist and Texas State Representative
|
For more event information: https://happeningnext.com/event/west-oakla...
