top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/18/2022
41st Juneteenth in the Streets Festival San Jose
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 18
Time 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorAfrican American Community Service Agency
Location Details
Downtown San Jose - SoFA District
(South 1st Street Area = three block area of South 1st Street, from Reed St. to San Carlos St.)
41st JUNETEENTH IN THE STREETS FESTIVAL SILICON VALLEY/SAN JOSE

We are celebrating 157 years of freedom! Join us for a Juneteenth family-oriented festival in San Jose with a variety of activities suitable for all ages, including entertainment, food, artwork, community services and more.

WEBSITE: https://www.sjaacsa.org/juneteenth/home

WHERE: Downtown San Jose - street festival in SoFA District (South First Street Area)

WHEN: Street festival on June 18th @ noon - 7 PM
--Emcee Marcus Washington, Anchor, NBC Bay Area
--Grand Opening (2:00 pm)
--Headliner Tamar Braxton (6:00 pm)
--Gospel headliner Kierra Sheard (3:00 pm)

Additional events & webinars from June 12 - June 17, go here: https://www.sjaacsa.org/juneteenth/home


This is the African American Community Service Agency's 41st year producing the Juneteenth in the Park Festival in San Jose. For over 40 years, the Juneteenth Festival in San Jose/Silicon Valley has averaged over 6,000 attendees.

The Festival celebrates African American heritage and is an opportunity to educate the community on topics ranging from health to educational and financial literacy.

This year, as the community is re-emerging after a long year of struggle, celebrating our resilience together will be especially meaningful.

The festival seeks to do the following:

--Demonstrate the strength of a united African American community.

--Support and display the creativity of African American artists, entertainers, and entrepreneurs.

--Educate the African American community and the community at large about the significant contributions made by African Americans in this county and country.

--Promote African American culture through food and the arts.

--Seek to provide Free COVID-19 Testing, Information, and Vaccine Access to anyone who enters the park.

--Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of the Juneteenth

--Celebration, and the milestone of becoming the first county to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday


What items are prohibited?
--No smoking, outside alcoholic beverages, glass containers, and coolers
are allowed in the Street.
--No offensive, political or prejudice pictures, symbols or slogans are allowed
on clothing or in general.
--No nudity is permitted.

What items can I bring into the Street?
Attendees are allowed to bring sunscreen, blankets, lawn chairs, and small umbrellas


WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?

https://www.sjaacsa.org/juneteenth/what-is-juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.

Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics, and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.

Juneteenth's growing popularity signifies a level of maturity and dignity in America long overdue. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities and religions are joining hands to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today.
sm_screenshot_2022-05-29_at_14-06-43_aacsa_41st_annual_juneteenth_in_the_park_festival.jpg
original image (1097x479)
For more event information: https://www.sjaacsa.org/juneteenth/home

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 29th, 2022 2:34 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code