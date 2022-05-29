



We are celebrating 157 years of freedom! Join us for a Juneteenth family-oriented festival in San Jose with a variety of activities suitable for all ages, including entertainment, food, artwork, community services and more.



WEBSITE:



WHERE: Downtown San Jose - street festival in SoFA District (South First Street Area)



WHEN: Street festival on June 18th @ noon - 7 PM

--Emcee Marcus Washington, Anchor, NBC Bay Area

--Grand Opening (2:00 pm)

--Headliner Tamar Braxton (6:00 pm)

--Gospel headliner Kierra Sheard (3:00 pm)



Additional events & webinars from June 12 - June 17, go here:





This is the African American Community Service Agency's 41st year producing the Juneteenth in the Park Festival in San Jose. For over 40 years, the Juneteenth Festival in San Jose/Silicon Valley has averaged over 6,000 attendees.



The Festival celebrates African American heritage and is an opportunity to educate the community on topics ranging from health to educational and financial literacy.



This year, as the community is re-emerging after a long year of struggle, celebrating our resilience together will be especially meaningful.



The festival seeks to do the following:



--Demonstrate the strength of a united African American community.



--Support and display the creativity of African American artists, entertainers, and entrepreneurs.



--Educate the African American community and the community at large about the significant contributions made by African Americans in this county and country.



--Promote African American culture through food and the arts.



--Seek to provide Free COVID-19 Testing, Information, and Vaccine Access to anyone who enters the park.



--Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of the Juneteenth



--Celebration, and the milestone of becoming the first county to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday





What items are prohibited?

--No smoking, outside alcoholic beverages, glass containers, and coolers

are allowed in the Street.

--No offensive, political or prejudice pictures, symbols or slogans are allowed

on clothing or in general.

--No nudity is permitted.



What items can I bring into the Street?

Attendees are allowed to bring sunscreen, blankets, lawn chairs, and small umbrellas





WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?



https://www.sjaacsa.org/juneteenth/what-is-juneteenth



Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.



Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics, and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.



