The Santa Cruz Dyke Trans Collective invites you to the 30th Annual Dyke Trans March.



4:20 pm - Rally/Bands Clock Tower

6:00 pm - Step Off - March Down Pacific

After March - 10 pm- Dance Party with Live DJs!



This year we are closing down Knight Street in front of the Rush Inn and taking over the entire town square. Bring a chair and a chair to share. Lace up your boots, hoist your flags and bring your signs.



Dyke March is a political and we take to the streets with a message that we will be heard. Over the last two years we have focused on the safety of our Trans Youth and this year we ask you to SPEAK UP AND VOTE FOR OUR LIVES.



More info to follow. Please message us with any questions. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4182038834...

