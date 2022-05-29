top
protest cheer
30th Annual Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March -Let’s March!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 04
Time 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Dyke Trans March
Location Details
The Clock Tower, Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz Dyke Trans Collective invites you to the 30th Annual Dyke Trans March.

4:20 pm - Rally/Bands Clock Tower
6:00 pm - Step Off - March Down Pacific
After March - 10 pm- Dance Party with Live DJs!

This year we are closing down Knight Street in front of the Rush Inn and taking over the entire town square. Bring a chair and a chair to share. Lace up your boots, hoist your flags and bring your signs.

Dyke March is a political and we take to the streets with a message that we will be heard. Over the last two years we have focused on the safety of our Trans Youth and this year we ask you to SPEAK UP AND VOTE FOR OUR LIVES.

More info to follow. Please message us with any questions.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4182038834...

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 29th, 2022 1:48 PM
