Reimagining Big Basin Vision Summary Community Presentation
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday June 03
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCalifornia State Parks
Location Details
Downtown Boulder Creek Recreation Hall, 13333 Middleton Ave., Boulder Creek, CA 95006

In coordination with the Boulder Creek First Friday Art Walk
After an extensive and collaborative public engagement process, California State Parks will share a summary of the guiding vision for the reestablishment of Big Basin Redwoods State Park following the 2020 CZU Complex Fire. During this pop-up event, a gallery of information will be on display including materials to take home and share with your family, friends, and community. Staff will make a short presentation at 6pm and will be available to answer questions throughout the event. We look forward to seeing you there!

State Parks will pursue the following strategies to meet the guiding principles for the reestablished park:

* Locating visitor parking and buildings outside the old growth and providing a shuttle.
* Within the old growth, prioritizing for resiliency, ecological process, and natural experience.
* Relocating some camping experiences outside the core of old growth area.
* Managing visitor use throughout the park to minimize congestion and to provide a variety of experiences.
* Increasing inclusive and diverse storytelling.
* Pursuing partnerships to restore Native ceremonial space and land stewardship.
* Managing natural resources at a landscape scale, informed by traditional ecological knowledge, tribal expertise, and scientific understanding.
* Designing facilities based on sustainability and resiliency.
* Increasing trail experiences by restoring the trail network and by pursuing new trail access.

The public is invited to discuss the draft Reimagining Big Basin Vision that will be publicly shared at a community presentation on Friday, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boulder Creek Recreation Hall, 13333 Middleton Ave., Boulder Creek, CA 95006.

“Redwoods are too big for small dreams, and Reimagining Big Basin is ambitious: it prioritizes the oldest trees in the park, now and into the future,” said Sempervirens Fund Executive Director Sara Barth. “How visitors can access these areas and enjoy them will continue to evolve in future phases of planning, but it is paramount to protect the oldest forests so they can recover, thrive once more, and continue to establish the healthy forests of the future.”

State Parks initiated the Reimagining Big Basin project in summer 2021 to begin the planning process for permanent park facilities. This process has included public events and activities to hear from partners, stakeholders and the community to assess the priorities for rebuilding. The Reimagining Big Basin Vision highlights themes that emerged from the public process, including forest resiliency and how to be inclusive to California’s diverse population as park facilities are reestablished.

Reestablishing full access to the reimagined park is expected to take several years. Planning will continue in phases. To get the latest updates and get on the mailing list, please visit ReimaginingBigBasin.org.
sm_reimagining-big-basin-vision-summary-june-2022-boulder-creek.jpg
original image (1668x830)
For more event information: https://reimaginingbigbasin.org/opportunit...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 28th, 2022 7:57 PM
§Regrowth can be seen throughout Big Basin Redwoods State Park this spring
by California State Parks
Saturday May 28th, 2022 7:57 PM
sm_big_basin_collage_for_may_2022_rls.jpg
original image (2000x1600)
Photos from California State Parks: https://www.parks.ca.gov/NewsRelease/1090
https://reimaginingbigbasin.org/opportunit...
