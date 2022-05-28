top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 6/11/2022
Santa Cruz: March for Our Lives to End Gun Violence
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 11
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Our Lives
Location Details
Meet at Town Clock, N. Pacific Ave. and Water Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
SANTA CRUZ: March for Our Lives to End Gun Violence

March for Our lives is marching in our nation's capital of Washington D.C. and across
the United States. Join us in Santa Cruz to demand a nation free of gun violence.

When: Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT

Where: Town Clock, N. Pacific Ave. and Water Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

More info & RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/8TCDypN-EUCrehrGtE6YyA2

Website: https://marchforourlives.com/march22/


WHY WE ARE MARCHING

May 26th marked the one-year anniversary of the San Jose Valley Transit Authority mass shooting in 2021, the deadliest in the San Francisco Bay Area history and less than two years after the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting in 2019.

Two days before the first anniversary of the VTA massacre, there's been yet another mass shooting — this one at a Uvlade,Texas elementary school that's ended the lives of 21 people on May 24th.

Only a couple weeks ago, there was the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in a predominately Black neighborhood, a crime reported as being racist-hate motivated.

And the next day after Buffalo, there was a church shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Laguana Woods, Southern California.

All these more recent events are part of a long, but ever growing history of gun violence taking and wounding the lives of American family members, including children. Everywhere we look, gun violence is decimating our families and communities.

Whether it’s the mass shootings in shopping malls, concerts, schools, and places of worship, the retaliatory gun violence in urban neighborhoods haunted by the legacy of economic disinvestment, racism, and poverty, or the solitary suicides committed nationwide with increasing frequency, gun violence adds up: over 100 Americans die from it every day.

That's 100+ lives lost every single day. We started March For Our Lives (MFOL) to say,
“Not One More!”

END GUN VIOLENCE NOW!
sm_march_for_our_lives_national_1_1_1_1_1_1.jpg
original image (1200x804)
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 28th, 2022 1:42 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code