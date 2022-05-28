9:00 AM - 11:00 AM





When: Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 9:00 AM



Where: Welcome Center at Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94129



More info & RSVP:



MFOL website:



Text MARCH to 954-954





Come protest with us in the city of San Francisco as we demand END GUN VIOLENCE,

with people rising up in the San Francisco Bay Area, throughout California and across

the United States.



Together, we rose up 4 years ago across the coutnry. 1 million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased. Now is the moment we march again in 2022.



We are marching again in Washington D.C. and in 100+ local marches nationwide. We need as many people as possible to show that the American public wants a nation free of gun violence.



Can we count on you to be there June 11? Text MARCH to 954-954 to learn more.





WHY WE ARE MARCHING



May 26th marked the one-year anniversary of the San Jose VTA mass shooting in 2021, the deadliest in Bay Area history and less than two years after the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting in 2019.



Two days before the first anniversary of the VTA massacre, there's been yet another mass shooting — this one at a Uvlade, Texas elementary school that ended the lives of 21 people on May 24th.



Only a couple weeks ago, there was the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in a predominately Black neighborhood, a crime reported as being racist-hate motivated.



And the next day after Buffalo, there was a church shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Laguana Woods, Southern California.



All these more recent events are part of a long, but ever growing history of gun violence taking and wounding the lives of American family members, including children. Everywhere we look, gun violence is decimating our families and communities.



Whether it’s the mass shootings in shopping malls, concerts, schools, and places of worship, the retaliatory gun violence in urban neighborhoods haunted by the legacy of economic disinvestment, racism, and poverty, or the solitary suicides committed nationwide with increasing frequency, gun violence adds up: over 100 Americans die from it every day.



That's 100+ lives lost every single day. We started March For Our Lives (MFOL) to say, “Not One More.”



END GUN VIOLENCE NOW!

