



Thoughts and prayers are great. But we can do more. California is currently in the process

of passing more gun reform bills and its time that students came together and showed our support for these reforms to our state legislature.



That’s why Young And Loud is hosting a march in honor of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting and calling you all to act in support of the new legislation presented in California. Young and Loud’s debut event is on Saturday, June 11th, from 5 to 7pm at Gateway Park.



Join us in commemorating the lives we've lost and urging our leaders to pass gun reform legislation in California and nationwide.



This protest is part of the June 11th nationwide March For Our Lives day of marches and rallies

to End Gun Violence.



Host: Young And Loud

A coalition of students organizing events and mobilizing youth around the state of California



When: Sat, June 11, 2022 @ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT



Where: Gateway Park, 790 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040



More info:



