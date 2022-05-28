We're heartbroken, frustrated, and horrified by the gun violence in our country. Join us to protest our government's inaction and to call for meaningful change.
We're marching in solidarity with hundreds of marches all over the country on June 11. There are marches in San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland as well, but this is a great option for families with young children and those who may prefer an easy local option.
We will gather at Washington Park on the high school side (near Magnini Way). After a brief rally, we will peacefully march down Burlingame Ave.
Please bring a protest sign if you can!
Host: March for Our Lives
Date & Time: Saturday, June 11th, 2022 @ 10:00 am
Location: Washington Park, 850 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame 94010
More Info & RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/q5pQtMnTqUCoRTARDTSefg2
Website: https://marchforourlives.com/march22/
