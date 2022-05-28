top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 6/11/2022
Redwood City: March for Our Lives to End Gun Violence
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 11
Time 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Our Lives Sequoia Union
Location Details
Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063
Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a horrifying spree of gun violence at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24th, 2022 in what is now the second-deadliest school shooting in the United States.

In the face of this tragedy, the Senate is stalling in passing universal background checks for gun ownership. Even as the nation cries out for justice, the government fails to act. Hence, it falls to the youth of the future to take up the mantle and push for meaningful change. Change starts with a first step.

We call on you to take the first step and stand with us - and all MFOL chapters nationwide - on June 11th for an in-person march in Redwood City!

Please submit the form below to receive regular updates about the march.

HOST: March for Our Lives Sequoia Union

DATE & TIME: Saturday, June 11th, 2022 @ 9:00 am to 11:00 am

LOCATION: Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063

RSVP FORM: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOAUwK7kUcxrdagjIbi6z3EA5utH2Hp7oc5Av8DAxCPzaytQ/viewform

MORE INFO: https://secure.everyaction.com/ugHDlyVYe0eB5Z6SuR5GlQ2

WEBSITE: https://marchforourlives.com/march22/
sm_march_for_our_lives_national.jpg
original image (1200x804)
For more event information: https://marchforourlives.com/march22/

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 28th, 2022 9:38 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code