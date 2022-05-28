9:00 AM - 11:00 AM





In the face of this tragedy, the Senate is stalling in passing universal background checks for gun ownership. Even as the nation cries out for justice, the government fails to act. Hence, it falls to the youth of the future to take up the mantle and push for meaningful change. Change starts with a first step.



We call on you to take the first step and stand with us - and all MFOL chapters nationwide - on June 11th for an in-person march in Redwood City!



Please submit the form below to receive regular updates about the march.



HOST: March for Our Lives Sequoia Union



DATE & TIME: Saturday, June 11th, 2022 @ 9:00 am to 11:00 am



LOCATION: Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063



RSVP FORM:



MORE INFO:



WEBSITE:

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a horrifying spree of gun violence at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24th, 2022 in what is now the second-deadliest school shooting in the United States.In the face of this tragedy, the Senate is stalling in passing universal background checks for gun ownership. Even as the nation cries out for justice, the government fails to act. Hence, it falls to the youth of the future to take up the mantle and push for meaningful change. Change starts with a first step.We call on you to take the first step and stand with us - and all MFOL chapters nationwide - on June 11th for an in-person march in Redwood City!Please submit the form below to receive regular updates about the march.HOST: March for Our Lives Sequoia UnionDATE & TIME: Saturday, June 11th, 2022 @ 9:00 am to 11:00 amLOCATION: Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063RSVP FORM: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOAUwK7kUcxrdagjIbi6z3EA5utH2Hp7oc5Av8DAxCPzaytQ/viewform MORE INFO: https://secure.everyaction.com/ugHDlyVYe0eB5Z6SuR5GlQ2 WEBSITE: https://marchforourlives.com/march22/ For more event information: https://marchforourlives.com/march22/

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 28th, 2022 9:38 AM