



WHEN: Wednesday, June 1 @ 2:00 PM



WHERE: United Playaz (new building), 1044 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103



MORE INFO & RSVP:



WEBSITE:



Please join Moms Demand Action and United Playaz for a special event where we will kick off

an art mural. We will honor San Francisco EMT, Camilo Senchyna-Beltran (December 13, 1987 to December 7, 2014) who was killed by gun fire, as well as honor other victims and survivors

of gun violence.



This is a project that is for survivors, by survivors. Our message is that although we may all have different backgrounds and experiences, the pain of gun violence has a ripple effect that reaches everyone in the community, and we all have a role to play in ending this epidemic.





WHY WEAR ORANGE?



https://wearorange.org/



On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.



Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 40,000 people who are killed with guns and approximately 85,000 who are shot and wounded every year.





ABOUT: United Playaz



https://unitedplayaz.org/



UP’s programs provide youth with adult support, academic enrichment, and leadership skills to prevent them from entering and re-entering the justice system. Our programs reframe our kids’ perceptions, attitudes and beliefs about their future and the positive effect they can have upon their community. Youth gain the knowledge and empowerment needed to tackle daily exposure to social and cultural pressures.



UP has a presence at 7 high schools in San Francisco in order to provide in-school violence prevention and support. This program provides youth with a way to get to know our organization while developing leadership skills and participating in violence prevention events.





ABOUT: California Chapter of Moms Demand Action



https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionCA/



Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families. We also work in our own communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership. We know that gun violence is preventable, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to keep families safe.



Moms Demand Actions and Students Demand Action are part of the Everytown for Gun Safety organization. #WearOrange Nationwide Week Against Gun Violence - SF ARTisivim EventWHEN: Wednesday, June 1 @ 2:00 PMWHERE: United Playaz (new building), 1044 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103MORE INFO & RSVP: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2022/44706/signup WEBSITE: https://wearorange.org/ Please join Moms Demand Action and United Playaz for a special event where we will kick offan art mural. We will honor San Francisco EMT, Camilo Senchyna-Beltran (December 13, 1987 to December 7, 2014) who was killed by gun fire, as well as honor other victims and survivorsof gun violence.This is a project that is for survivors, by survivors. Our message is that although we may all have different backgrounds and experiences, the pain of gun violence has a ripple effect that reaches everyone in the community, and we all have a role to play in ending this epidemic.WHY WEAR ORANGE?On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 40,000 people who are killed with guns and approximately 85,000 who are shot and wounded every year.ABOUT: United PlayazUP’s programs provide youth with adult support, academic enrichment, and leadership skills to prevent them from entering and re-entering the justice system. Our programs reframe our kids’ perceptions, attitudes and beliefs about their future and the positive effect they can have upon their community. Youth gain the knowledge and empowerment needed to tackle daily exposure to social and cultural pressures.UP has a presence at 7 high schools in San Francisco in order to provide in-school violence prevention and support. This program provides youth with a way to get to know our organization while developing leadership skills and participating in violence prevention events.ABOUT: California Chapter of Moms Demand ActionMoms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families. We also work in our own communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership. We know that gun violence is preventable, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to keep families safe.Moms Demand Actions and Students Demand Action are part of the Everytown for Gun Safety organization. Added to the calendar on Saturday May 28th, 2022 9:09 AM