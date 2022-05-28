top
South Bay
#WearOrange: Stop Gun Violence - Soul Boxes & Survivor Cards ARTivism Event w/ MDA SJ
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 04
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorMoms Demand Action San Jose
Location Details
Plaza del Sol, 200 W Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
#WearOrange Nationwide Weekend of Action

Stop Gun Violence - Soul Boxes & Survivor Cards ARTivism Event

When: Saturday, June 4, 2:00 PM

Where: Plaza del Sol, 200 W Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086

RSVP: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2022/44641

Join Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America San Jose Chapter for a special
arts + action event to fold Soul Boxes and making survivor cards to raise awareness
and protest gun violence.

We honor victims and survivors with our protest art action! Fold and personalize a box,
or create a simpler survivor card in honor of a life lost to gun violence. Drop by for a few minutes or stay for an hour.

And please #WearOrange!


WHAT ARE SOUL BOXES?

https://soulboxproject.org/

A Soul Box is an origami box representing a life lost to gun fire.

Folding a Soul Box is a calming, restorative activity for groups or individuals, that also honors those lives lost to guns. Soul Boxes can be personalized with messages, images, or some display a photo or representations of a special loved one someone has lost to gun violence.

Soul Boxes remember individuals lost or injured by any circumstance of shooting: violence, defense, accident or suicide. Exhibits represent and honor people of every race, cultural background, gender identity, sexual orientation, religious or political affiliation.

In October 2021, 200,000 Soul Boxes were exhibited in the "This Loss We Carry" installation on the National Mall in Washington D.C. with 800 linear feet of 36,000 Soul Boxes on panels under a canopy, and bags of 164,000 Soul Boxes lining the walkways spanning the Mall.

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUhXgjY3EqE


WHY WEAR ORANGE?

https://wearorange.org/

On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 40,000 people who are killed with guns and approximately 85,000 who are shot and wounded every year.
