A rally was held at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to protest the union busting and racist record of billionaire Elon Musk who is taking over the Twitter platform.

A rally was held in front of Twitter at their stockholder's meeting on May 25, 2025. Speakers talked about the Elon Musk's record of racism, union busting and the threat to journalists and other if he takes over Twitter. Also a Tesla fomer worker talked about the atmosphere and union busting efforts of Musk to stop a union organizing drive by the UAW. Over 700 workers were fired to shutdown the organizing drive. Workers were also retaliated against for union activity.Alongside the union busting was the vicious systemic racism and racist attacks against Black workers and also against women workers.Additionally during the pandemic Musk refused to close down the plant even though there was a shelter in place order by the Alameda County Health Department. Musk publicly called out authorities to arrest him and he was allowed by the authorities and Governor Gavin Newsom to continue to operate the plant while other small businesses were shut down.