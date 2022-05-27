From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Speakout At Twitter: Musk Get Your Racist Union Busting Hands Off Twitter!
A rally was held at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to protest the union busting and racist record of billionaire Elon Musk who is taking over the Twitter platform.
A rally was held in front of Twitter at their stockholder's meeting on May 25, 2025. Speakers talked about the Elon Musk's record of racism, union busting and the threat to journalists and other if he takes over Twitter. Also a Tesla fomer worker talked about the atmosphere and union busting efforts of Musk to stop a union organizing drive by the UAW. Over 700 workers were fired to shutdown the organizing drive. Workers were also retaliated against for union activity.
Alongside the union busting was the vicious systemic racism and racist attacks against Black workers and also against women workers.
Additionally during the pandemic Musk refused to close down the plant even though there was a shelter in place order by the Alameda County Health Department. Musk publicly called out authorities to arrest him and he was allowed by the authorities and Governor Gavin Newsom to continue to operate the plant while other small businesses were shut down.
Additional media:
Musk's Tesla Plantation With Nooses & Lynching
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2022/02/10/noose-drawing-lynching-reference-left-up-for-months-at-teslas-fremont-factory-civil-rights-lawsuit-claims/
Musk's Criminal Workers Comp Fraud Scam
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc
Musk Twitter Moderation?
https://www.theverge.com/2022/5/16/23076428/buffalo-shooting-video-elon-musk-twitter-content-moderation
I Was Illegally Fired By Elon Musk For Trying to Unionize Tesla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt0aCuN1BFc&t=14s
JAIL Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out On At Tesla
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI
Stop The Covid Cover-up At Tesla Auto Plant-Musk & Newsom Partners In Crime At The Tesla Plant
https://youtu.be/YrA0bmNofm4
Musk's Systemic Racist Discrimination
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2022-02-11/la-fi-tesla-race-discrimination-lawsuit
Silencing Black Twitter
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-04-25/elon-musk-buying-twitter-will-silence-black-twitter
Musk Above The Law-Tesla Stayed Open During Covid Shelter In Place Order
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/05/13/tesla-alameda-reopen-plant/
Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon Musk
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/some-tesla-factory-employees-say-theyre-being-pressured-to-return-to-work.html?ref=hvper.com
A user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problems
https://www.revealnews.org/blog/a-users-guide-to-teslas-worker-safety-problems/
Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php
Workers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping
https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3
Elon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc
Group gathers to protest Tesla employees going back to work
https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/group-gathers-to-protest-tesla-employees-going-back-to-work/
Frustrated protesters outside Fremont Tesla factory want to see CEO Musk put behind bars
https://www.ktvu.com/news/frustrated-protesters-outside-fremont-tesla-factory-want-to-see-ceo-musk-put-behind-bars
Workers Want Elon Musk in Jail After He Announces Tesla Restarting Operations Illegally but Gov Newsom Says Criminal Musk Can Open Without Proper Health and Safety Protection
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/elon-musk-says-tesla-will-restart-operations-willing-to-be-arrested-for-it-2616005.html
Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon Musk
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/some-tesla-factory-employees-say-theyre-being-pressured-to-return-to-work.html?ref=hvper.com
Labor Video Project
labormedia.net
