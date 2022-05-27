top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Speakout At Twitter: Musk Get Your Racist Union Busting Hands Off Twitter!
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 27th, 2022 12:46 PM
A rally was held at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to protest the union busting and racist record of billionaire Elon Musk who is taking over the Twitter platform.
sm_img_7251_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A rally was held in front of Twitter at their stockholder's meeting on May 25, 2025. Speakers talked about the Elon Musk's record of racism, union busting and the threat to journalists and other if he takes over Twitter. Also a Tesla fomer worker talked about the atmosphere and union busting efforts of Musk to stop a union organizing drive by the UAW. Over 700 workers were fired to shutdown the organizing drive. Workers were also retaliated against for union activity.

Alongside the union busting was the vicious systemic racism and racist attacks against Black workers and also against women workers.
Additionally during the pandemic Musk refused to close down the plant even though there was a shelter in place order by the Alameda County Health Department. Musk publicly called out authorities to arrest him and he was allowed by the authorities and Governor Gavin Newsom to continue to operate the plant while other small businesses were shut down.

Additional media:
Musk's Tesla Plantation With Nooses & Lynching
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2022/02/10/noose-drawing-lynching-reference-left-up-for-months-at-teslas-fremont-factory-civil-rights-lawsuit-claims/

Musk's Criminal Workers Comp Fraud Scam
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc

Musk Twitter Moderation?
https://www.theverge.com/2022/5/16/23076428/buffalo-shooting-video-elon-musk-twitter-content-moderation

I Was Illegally Fired By Elon Musk For Trying to Unionize Tesla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt0aCuN1BFc&t=14s

JAIL Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out On At Tesla
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

Stop The Covid Cover-up At Tesla Auto Plant-Musk & Newsom Partners In Crime At The Tesla Plant
https://youtu.be/YrA0bmNofm4

Musk's Systemic Racist Discrimination
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2022-02-11/la-fi-tesla-race-discrimination-lawsuit

Silencing Black Twitter
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-04-25/elon-musk-buying-twitter-will-silence-black-twitter

Musk Above The Law-Tesla Stayed Open During Covid Shelter In Place Order
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/05/13/tesla-alameda-reopen-plant/

A user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problems
https://www.revealnews.org/blog/a-users-guide-to-teslas-worker-safety-problems/

Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php

Workers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping
https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3

Elon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc

Group gathers to protest Tesla employees going back to work
https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/group-gathers-to-protest-tesla-employees-going-back-to-work/

Frustrated protesters outside Fremont Tesla factory want to see CEO Musk put behind bars
https://www.ktvu.com/news/frustrated-protesters-outside-fremont-tesla-factory-want-to-see-ceo-musk-put-behind-bars

Workers Want Elon Musk in Jail After He Announces Tesla Restarting Operations Illegally but Gov Newsom Says Criminal Musk Can Open Without Proper Health and Safety Protection
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/elon-musk-says-tesla-will-restart-operations-willing-to-be-arrested-for-it-2616005.html

Labor Video Project
labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/t10a3ij1w4M
§Fight To Unionize Tesla & Twitter
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 27th, 2022 12:46 PM
sm_img_7231_1.jpg
original image (1875x2978)
A former Tesla worker supported the unionization of Tesla and Twitter.
https://youtu.be/t10a3ij1w4M
§No "Slave Labor" At Tesla & Twitter
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 27th, 2022 12:46 PM
sm_img_7220_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Elon Musk fired 700 Tesla workers who were trying to organize and also coerced workers to continue to work during the Covid-19 pandemic and a Alameda Health Department shelter in place order. Workers were infected and brought the infection to the Central Valley where many workers lived. They were bussed by Tesla in packed vehicles with no PPE.
https://youtu.be/t10a3ij1w4M
§Musk's Blood Money
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 27th, 2022 12:46 PM
musk_blood_money_1.jpg
Elon Musk and Tesla conspired to avoid liability for injured workers at the plant. It refused to report serious injuries and also then denied that workers had been injured on the job. Former Governor Brown and present Governor Newsom refused to prosecute Musk and Tesla for felony criminal workers comp fraud.
https://youtu.be/t10a3ij1w4M
