7:00 AM - 7:00 AM





We need as many people as possible to show that the American public wants a nation free of gun violence.



We must show elected officials like Manchin that we want change, and we want it now!





Locations: Washington D.C. and in cities throughout the United States



March for Our Lives San Francisco protest, June 6th:

https://secure.everyaction.com/w7fYSVXM8Em8NnGQ3KMA0w2



March for Our Lives San Jose protest, June 11th:

https://secure.everyaction.com/UqImViUbu06kK3gLoVY6ow2



Or find a protest near you using your zip code:





Together, we rose up 4 years ago. 1 million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased. Now is the moment we march again.



We are marching in Washington D.C. and in 100+ local marches nationwide.



Can we count on you to be there June 11?



Text MARCH to 954-954 to RSVP and learn more.





WHY ARE WE MARCHING?



This past May 26th marked the one-year anniversary of the San Jose Valley Transit Authority mass shooting, the deadliest in San Jose history.



Two days before this first anniversary, there's been another mass shooting — this one at a Uvlade,Texas elementary school that's ended the lives of 21 people on May 24th.



Only a couple weeks ago, there was the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in a predominately Black neighborhood, a crime reported as being racist-hate motivated.



And the next day after Buffalo, there was a church mass shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Laguana Woods, Southern California.



All these more recent events are part of a long, but ever growing history of gun violence taking and wounding the lives of American family members, including children. Everywhere we look, gun violence is decimating our families and communities.



Whether it’s the mass shootings in shopping malls, concerts, schools, and places of worship, the retaliatory gun violence in urban neighborhoods haunted by the legacy of economic disinvestment, racism, and poverty, or the solitary suicides committed nationwide with increasing frequency, gun violence adds up: over 100 Americans die from it every day. 100+ lives lost every single day.



We started March For Our Lives (MFOL) to say, “Not One More.”



END GUN VIOLENCE NOW!

Come march with us against gun violence in cities all around the San Francisco Bay Area, throughout California and across the United States.We need as many people as possible to show that the American public wants a nation free of gun violence.We must show elected officials like Manchin that we want change, and we want it now!Locations: Washington D.C. and in cities throughout the United StatesMarch for Our Lives San Francisco protest, June 6th:March for Our Lives San Jose protest, June 11th:Or find a protest near you using your zip code: http://marchforourlives.com/march22 Together, we rose up 4 years ago. 1 million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased. Now is the moment we march again.We are marching in Washington D.C. and in 100+ local marches nationwide.Can we count on you to be there June 11?Text MARCH to 954-954 to RSVP and learn more.WHY ARE WE MARCHING?This past May 26th marked the one-year anniversary of the San Jose Valley Transit Authority mass shooting, the deadliest in San Jose history.Two days before this first anniversary, there's been another mass shooting — this one at a Uvlade,Texas elementary school that's ended the lives of 21 people on May 24th.Only a couple weeks ago, there was the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in a predominately Black neighborhood, a crime reported as being racist-hate motivated.And the next day after Buffalo, there was a church mass shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Laguana Woods, Southern California.All these more recent events are part of a long, but ever growing history of gun violence taking and wounding the lives of American family members, including children. Everywhere we look, gun violence is decimating our families and communities.Whether it’s the mass shootings in shopping malls, concerts, schools, and places of worship, the retaliatory gun violence in urban neighborhoods haunted by the legacy of economic disinvestment, racism, and poverty, or the solitary suicides committed nationwide with increasing frequency, gun violence adds up: over 100 Americans die from it every day. 100+ lives lost every single day.We started March For Our Lives (MFOL) to say, “Not One More.”END GUN VIOLENCE NOW! For more event information: http://marchforourlives.com/march22

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 26th, 2022 1:51 PM