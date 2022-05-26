top
"Now is the Time for Trees": Live Book Event w/ author Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation
Date Wednesday June 08
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorArbor Day Foundation
Location Details
Books Inc., 1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94710
Join Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation chief executive and author of "Now is the Time for Trees", as he discusses the power and importance of tree planting and shares a bit about his personal connection to trees.

"Now is the Time for Trees" is about historic trees, iconic trees, and the importance of trees to our Earth. Inspired by a collective sense of urgency to reduce the negative effects of a changing climate, a global movement to plant trees is gaining momentum. To move the needle, we need to act on a massive scale and plant millions of trees today to have a measurable and lasting impact on billions of lives tomorrow. (https://www.arborday.org/timefortreesbook/)

When: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Where: Books Inc., 1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94710

Website: https://www.arborday.org/timefortreesbook

