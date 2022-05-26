Join Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation chief executive and author of "Now is the Time for Trees", as he discusses the power and importance of tree planting and shares a bit about his personal connection to trees.
"Now is the Time for Trees" is about historic trees, iconic trees, and the importance of trees to our Earth. Inspired by a collective sense of urgency to reduce the negative effects of a changing climate, a global movement to plant trees is gaining momentum. To move the needle, we need to act on a massive scale and plant millions of trees today to have a measurable and lasting impact on billions of lives tomorrow. (https://www.arborday.org/timefortreesbook/)
When: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Where: Books Inc., 1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94710
Website: https://www.arborday.org/timefortreesbook
