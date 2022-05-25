From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A peek into the California Department of Real Estate
By Lynda Carson - May 25, 2022
Oakland - Did you know that one of the requirements for the job as commissioner for the California Department of Real Estate (DRE) is that the commissioner shall have been for five years a real estate broker actively engaged in business as such in California, or shall possess related experience associated with real estate activity in California for five years within the last 10 years?
Interestingly, the current commissioner of DRE, Doug McCauley, does not have a brokers real estate license, and only has a salespersons real estate license that appears to be expired, but it is protected because he works for the government.
Meanwhile, the California Association of Realtors (CAR) offered a glowing appraisal of Doug McCauley as the DRE Commissioner, and one can only wonder if CAR knows that the commissioner does not have a brokers real estate license, and believes that they can attack him any time they want if his agency goes after any of it’s members for violating DRE’s rules.
California Governor Appoints Doug McCauley As The DRE Commissioner:
The California governor’s office announced on April 2, 2020, that “Doug McCauley, 55, of Sacramento, has been appointed commissioner of the Department of Real Estate. McCauley has served as chief deputy director of the Department of Housing and Community Development since 2018, and has served as acting director of the Department since 2019. He was executive officer at the California Architects Board from 2001 to 2018. McCauley earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Golden Gate University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $161,628. McCauley is a Democrat.”
Real Estate Commissioner “Douglas Richard McCauley” assumed office on May 6, 2020, according to the website for the California Department of Real Estate, a state agency.
DRE records reveal that Commissioner Doug McCauley only has a salesperson real estate license since 1997, that appears to be expired, but is protected because he works for the government.
For some reason, it appears that Commissioner McCauley did not need to have a brokers real estate license for 5 years, despite what the California Code Business and Professions Code may have to say about that, and McCauley only worked for the Department of Housing and Community Development from 2018 to sometime in 2020, which combined makes it questionable as to how Doug McCauley ever qualified to be the DRE Commissioner. Politics?
Interestingly, according to the California Code Business and Professions Code: See below…
2021 California Code Business and Professions Code - BPC DIVISION 4 - REAL ESTATE PART 1 - LICENSING OF PERSONS CHAPTER 2 - Administration ARTICLE 1 - The Real Estate Commissioner Section 10052.
Universal Citation: CA Bus & Prof Code § 10052 (2021)
10052.
The commissioner shall have been for five years a real estate broker actively engaged in business as such in California, or shall possess related experience associated with real estate activity in California for five years within the last 10 years.
(Repealed and added by Stats. 1976, Ch. 375.)
https://law.justia.com/codes/california/2021/code-bpc/division-4/part-1/chapter-2/article-1/section-10052/
The commissioner shall have been for five years a real estate broker actively engaged in business as such in California, or shall possess related experience associated with real estate activity in California for five years within the last 10 years.
https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/business-and-professions-code/bpc-sect-10052.html
10052. The commissioner shall have been for five years a real
estate broker actively engaged in business as such in California, or
shall possess related experience associated with real estate activity
in California for five years within the last 10 years.
https://law.justia.com/codes/california/2010/bpc/10050-10087.html
DRE Rules and Regulations:
The DRE Commissioner has many regulations to abide by, and a list of entities who have run afoul of the DRE laws may be found by clicking here.
More about DRE may be found by clicking here.
Many residential property management companies and property managers try to get around the rules and regulations of DRE, and some of the rules and regulations pertaining to property managers may be found by clicking here.
Whatever may be happening in the world of residential property management companies, property managers, and DRE, tenants dealing with property managers and leasing agents are urged to ask the property managers or leasing agents they are dealing with if they have a real estate license, or to run a search on property managers or leasing agents to see if they have a real estate license by clicking here.
At the least, if the property manager or leasing agent has a salesperson real estate license, then the tenants know that the property manager or leasing agent is operating lawfully, no matter what is happening inside the residential management company they are working for, provided that someone has a brokers license in the residential property management company.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
The commissioner shall have been for five years a real estate broker actively engaged in business as such in California, or shall possess related experience associated with real estate activity in California for five years within the last 10 years.
