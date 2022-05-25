



PANEL:

--Michele Goodwin, author, advocate, professor of law and public health, UC Irvine

--Lyz Lenz, author and journalist

--Renee Bracey Sherman, activist and writer

--Moderated by Melissa Gira Grant, The New Republic staff writer



Date and time: Mon, June 6, 2022 @ 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT



RSVP:





SPEAKERS BIOS:



Michele Bratcher Goodwin is a Chancellor’s Professor at the University of California, Irvine and founding director of the Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy. She is the recipient of the 2020-21 Distinguished Senior Faculty Award for Research, the highest honor bestowed by the University of California. She is also the first law professor at the University of California, Irvine to receive this award. She is an elected member of the American Law Institute as well as an elected Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Hastings Center (the organization central to the founding of bioethics). She is an American Law Institute Adviser for the Restatement Third of Torts: Remedies.



Lyz Lenz writing has been published in the Huffington Post, The Washington Post, the Columbia Journalism Review, The New York Times, and others. Her book God Land was published in 2019, through Indiana University Press. Her second book Belabored, was published in 2020 by Bold Type Books. Lyz’s essay “All the Angry Women” was also included in the anthology Not that Bad edited by Roxane Gay. Her third book, This American Ex Wife, will be published by Crown. Lyz lives in Iowa with her two kids and two dogs and one cat. She writes a regular newsletter, Men Yell At Me, where she explores the intersection of politics and our bodies in red state America.



Renee Bracey Sherman is a reproductive justice activist, abortion storyteller, strategist, and writer. She is the founder and executive director of We Testify, an organization dedicated to the leadership and representation of people who have abortions and share their stories at the intersection of race, class, and gender identity. Her writing has been featured in the New York Times, Washington Post, EBONY, and The Guardian and her work has been profiled in Harper's Bazaar, Zora Magazine, and Bitch Magazine. She is also an executive producer of Ours to Tell, an award-winning documentary elevating the voices of people who’ve had abortions.



Melissa Gira Grant is a staff writer at The New Republic, where she reports on on gender, sexuality, politics, and justice. She is the author of Playing the Whore: The Work of Sex Work and the forthcoming A Woman Is Against the Law: Sex, Race, and the Limits of Justice in America.



