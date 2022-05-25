It's not looking so hot for bodily autonomy in the US, but hey - that's nothing new. As we anticipate the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer, the hosts of Vicious Cycle Podcast are bringing a live taping of their 100th episode (!!!) to PianoFight SF, and we're talking ABORTION RIGHTS. We'll cover the history of abortion, important resources we can all support, and most importantly, we'll bring parody songs, games and dumb bits to help laugh at the absurdity of our lawmakers and bring some light to this fight.



All proceeds will be donated to abortion funds currently helping people get the medical care they need in states with limited access to safe abortions.



Hosted by:

Kate Elston

Meghann Hayes

Meg Trowbridge



$30-$45. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/everything-is...

