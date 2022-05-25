A vigil for victims of gun violence is being held in Foster City in remembrance of the one-year anniversary of the San Jose VTA mass shooting, as well as to honor those recently killed at the Buffalo supermarket and the elementary school in Texas yesterday.
Two days before the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a transit center in San Jose, there's been another mass shooting — this one Tuesday at a Uvlade,Texas elementary school that's ended the lives of 21 people.
Over a week ago, there was the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in a predominately Black neighborhood, a crime reported as being racist hate motivated.
The next day after Buffalo, there was a church mass shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Laguana Woods, Southern California.
Battery powered candles will be provided or bring your own. Please feel free to bring signs and share your thoughts.
Main organizations: Brady United Against Gun Violence, Disarm Hate, Team Enough
When: Wednesday, May 25 @ 7:30 p.m.
Where: Foster City Recreation Center gazebo in Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park at 650 Shell Blvd., Foster City 94404
MORE INFO: https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/vigil-scheduled-in-foster-city-as-bay-area-reacts-to-texas-school-massacre/2900859/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 5/25/2022
|Vigil for Gun Violence Victims - SJ VTA Anniversary, Laguna Woods CA, Buffalo NY, Uvalde TX
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 25
|Time
|7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Brady United, Disarm Hate, Team Enough
|Location Details
|Foster City Recreation Center gazebo in Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park at 650 Shell Blvd., Foster City 94404
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 25th, 2022 11:49 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network