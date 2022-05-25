top
Vigil for Gun Violence Victims - SJ VTA Anniversary, Laguna Woods CA, Buffalo NY, Uvalde TX
Date Wednesday May 25
Time 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorBrady United, Disarm Hate, Team Enough
Location Details
Foster City Recreation Center gazebo in Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park at 650 Shell Blvd., Foster City 94404
A vigil for victims of gun violence is being held in Foster City in remembrance of the one-year anniversary of the San Jose VTA mass shooting, as well as to honor those recently killed at the Buffalo supermarket and the elementary school in Texas yesterday.

Two days before the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a transit center in San Jose, there's been another mass shooting — this one Tuesday at a Uvlade,Texas elementary school that's ended the lives of 21 people.

Over a week ago, there was the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in a predominately Black neighborhood, a crime reported as being racist hate motivated.

The next day after Buffalo, there was a church mass shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Laguana Woods, Southern California.

Battery powered candles will be provided or bring your own. Please feel free to bring signs and share your thoughts.

Main organizations: Brady United Against Gun Violence, Disarm Hate, Team Enough

When: Wednesday, May 25 @ 7:30 p.m.

Where: Foster City Recreation Center gazebo in Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park at 650 Shell Blvd., Foster City 94404

MORE INFO: https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/vigil-scheduled-in-foster-city-as-bay-area-reacts-to-texas-school-massacre/2900859/
