



Two days before the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a transit center in San Jose, there's been another mass shooting — this one Tuesday at a Uvlade,Texas elementary school that's ended the lives of 21 people.



Over a week ago, there was the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in a predominately Black neighborhood, a crime reported as being racist hate motivated.



The next day after Buffalo, there was a church mass shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Laguana Woods, Southern California.



Battery powered candles will be provided or bring your own. Please feel free to bring signs and share your thoughts.



Main organizations: Brady United Against Gun Violence, Disarm Hate, Team Enough



When: Wednesday, May 25 @ 7:30 p.m.



Where: Foster City Recreation Center gazebo in Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park at 650 Shell Blvd., Foster City 94404



