Join us at Ocean and Water, this Saturday, from 11 AM -12:30 PM to greet the tourists with good cheer and justice for Palestine. We have Banners and signs supporting Palestine and BDS and opposing occupation and apartheid. Even when our numbers are small, we are constantly meeting locals and visitors who appreciate our vigil -- like a Palestinian American Lyft driver from San Jose and a local Iranian American this past Saturday.



The United Methodist organization for Palestinian rights, Kairos Response, has been holding a webinar series connecting concerns of indigenous peoples in Palestine and America, called Stealing the Earth. Tomorrow is the last in the series; videos of previous topics can be found at the website.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 24th, 2022 7:39 PM