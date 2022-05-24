Join us at Ocean and Water, this Saturday, from 11 AM -12:30 PM to greet the tourists with good cheer and justice for Palestine. We have Banners and signs supporting Palestine and BDS and opposing occupation and apartheid. Even when our numbers are small, we are constantly meeting locals and visitors who appreciate our vigil -- like a Palestinian American Lyft driver from San Jose and a local Iranian American this past Saturday.
The United Methodist organization for Palestinian rights, Kairos Response, has been holding a webinar series connecting concerns of indigenous peoples in Palestine and America, called Stealing the Earth. Tomorrow is the last in the series; videos of previous topics can be found at the website.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | Santa Cruz IndymediaView events for the week of 5/28/2022
|All Out for Palestine
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 28
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Allan Fisher
|Location Details
|Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 24th, 2022 7:39 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network