Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
The Gun Lobby, NRA and the Republicans Must Be Held Responsible for Gun Violence
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Tuesday May 24th, 2022 7:28 PM
The Nation can NO longer sit silence as the GUN LOBBY, NRA and the REPUBLICAN PARTY allows the mass slaughter of our children and adults.
UNITED URBAN WARRIOR SOCIETY: " THE GUN LOBBY, THE NRA AND REPUBLICAN PARTY MUST BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SLAUGHTER OF INNOCENT CHILDREN AND ADULTS"
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

As the National Vice-Chairperson of the United Urban Warrior Society a non-profit Civil Rights organization takes the position that the Nation can NO longer sit silence as the GUN LOBBY, NRA and the REPUBLICAN PARTY allows the mass slaughter of our children and adults to be massacred in public schools, places of worship, public events and other sites where gun violence has slaughtered and taken away the lives of these innocent victims.

There have been 27 school shootings alone here in the United States for 2022. We must demand that the AR-15's that the GUN LOBBY , the NRA and the REPUBLICAN PARTY protects MUST stop production of these long guns and outlaw them. The abuse of Second Amendment rights and the argument that ' if you outlaw guns, only the outlaws will have the guns' is total garbage!

The American public must DEMAND ACCOUNTIBILITY from the GUN LOBBY, NRA and the REPUBLICAN PARTY to outlaw these weapons of destruction that slaughter our children at public schools. The GUN LOBBY, NRA and the REPUBLICAN PARTY are nothing more than MERCHANTS OF DEATH!!
§Photo-1 aljazeera,com Photo-2 nytimes,com
