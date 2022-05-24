top
Related Categories: International | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Navajo Grandmother Honored with International Uranium Film Fest Award
by Brenda Norrell
Tuesday May 24th, 2022 1:49 PM
Dine' grandmother Elsie Begay, 83, of Monument Valley was honored with the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Uranium Film Festival. Begay received her award in Dine' and English languages yesterday. Indigenous People around the world have been targeted with uranium mining, nuclear dumping, and atomic bomb testing. Radioactive tailings left behind by reckless corporations are strewn on the Navajo Nation and around the world. The award presentation and speakers video is available to view.
screenshot_2022-05-24_9.54.30_am.png
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

"The people could have still been alive," says Dine' Grandmother Elsie Begay as she describes how Dine' were never told about the dangers of radiation and uranium mining.

"This movie not only brought back my brother, but it is helping people," Begay said of the movie, 'Return of Navajo Boy.'

Dine' grandmother Elsie Begay, 83, of Monument Valley was honored with the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Uranium Film Festival. Begay received her award in Dine' and English languages yesterday.

The uranium and nuclear industry targeted Indigenous Peoples around the world with uranium mining, nuclear dumping and atomic bomb testing, leaving behind strewn radioactive tailings on the Navajo Nation and around the world.

The film fest brought together Dine' and Indigenous of Brazil who have been targeted by the industry.

John Wayne Cly, Dine', and Petuuche Gilbert of Acoma Pueblo, speak during the presentation.

Petuuche tells of the radiation from the Jackpile Mine, and the nuclear production that continues at Los Alamos Labs in northern New Mexico. Uranium mining left behind a trail of cancer and death for Acoma and Laguna uranium miners. Petuuche warned that the U.S. is currently attempting to bring nuclear waste to New Mexico.

Speaking to the International Uranium Film Festival yesterday, Petuuche said, "We should not allow our Nations to build atomic bombs."

The film festival is featuring 30 films for free through May 29, 2022.

Watch the presentation and read the full article at Censored News.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/05/dine-elsie-begay-honored-with-honorary.html
Watch the award presentation online.
safe_image.jpeg
Censored News honors Navajo filmmaker Bennie Klain, who passed to the Spirit World far too young. We share our interview with him, as coproducer of "Return of Navajo Boy."
