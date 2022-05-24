CA's role in the fight for reproductive freedom has never been more important!
Join NARAL on Wednesday, June 1st from 6 pm - 7:30 pm PT for our
Legislative Advocacy Training to learn about the 13-bill legislative package
we're supporting and how you can advance reproductive freedom.
NARAL Pro-Choice California's Director, Shannon Olivieri Hovis and other activists
will share about the important bills at the State Legislature and the importance of
advocating for reproductive freedom, before and after the fall of Roe.
Register here: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/ca-lobby-training
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
Call to Action: Help Get the Pro-Choice Legislative Package Passed in CA w/ NARAL
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Wednesday June 01
Time
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type
Teach-In
Organizer/Author
NARAL Pro-Choice California
Location Details
Online action teach-in
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 24th, 2022 11:00 AM
