Register here: CA's role in the fight for reproductive freedom has never been more important!Join NARAL on Wednesday, June 1st from 6 pm - 7:30 pm PT for ourLegislative Advocacy Training to learn about the 13-bill legislative packagewe're supporting and how you can advance reproductive freedom.NARAL Pro-Choice California's Director, Shannon Olivieri Hovis and other activistswill share about the important bills at the State Legislature and the importance ofadvocating for reproductive freedom, before and after the fall of Roe.Register here: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/ca-lobby-training Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 24th, 2022 11:00 AM