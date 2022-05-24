top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 6/1/2022
Call to Action: Help Get the Pro-Choice Legislative Package Passed in CA w/ NARAL
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday June 01
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorNARAL Pro-Choice California
Location Details
Online action teach-in
CA's role in the fight for reproductive freedom has never been more important!

Join NARAL on Wednesday, June 1st from 6 pm - 7:30 pm PT for our
Legislative Advocacy Training to learn about the 13-bill legislative package
we're supporting and how you can advance reproductive freedom.

NARAL Pro-Choice California's Director, Shannon Olivieri Hovis and other activists
will share about the important bills at the State Legislature and the importance of
advocating for reproductive freedom, before and after the fall of Roe.

Register here: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/ca-lobby-training
naral_ca.png
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 24th, 2022 11:00 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code