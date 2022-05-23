For many of us who have experienced displacement and marginalization, we tell our stories not only to survive — we do it so we can also fully thrive.



Over six weekly sessions, 10 local BIPOC, queer/trans, immigrant/refugee storytellers gathered to connect and share stories that explore “home” and “home-making” for oneself in this often-times inhospitable world we live in.



Through first-person narration, along with family photos and archival footage, they create intimately personal video stories that will be shared at this special celebration screening on June 11th. A celebration of Oakland and Bay Area’s diverse voices, this event will culminate with a panel that discusses the storytellers’ process in creating and sharing their works, and the vital role that creativity and storytelling play in community-building.



Led by facilitator Edward Gunawan, this gathering is made possible by the generous support from the City of Oakland Cultural Funding Program, and in partnership with Oakland Asian Cultural Center and ARTogether. For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/homemade-celebration...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 23rd, 2022 3:20 PM