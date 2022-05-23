top
(Free) Celebration of Life: 5 Queer Artists. 5 Queer Ancestors. 1 Day of Radical Joy
Date Saturday June 04
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorEye Zen Presents
Emailinfo [at] eyezen.org
Location Details
In and around the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Galleries and Forum Building at 701 Mission St, San Francisco CA, 94103.
A free communal event uplifting the living artistic legacy of queer ancestors in a experience of radical fun, radical play, and radical joy open to everyone.

Five FabLab artists (Rotimi Agbabiaka, Meliza Bañales, Tiff Lin, Aléta Mascorro, and Enormvs Muñoz) will invite visitors into the living legacy of their own cultural ancestors Gloria Anzaldúa, James Baldwin, Kapaemāhū, Walter Mercado, and Guan Yin in an immersive and participatory indoor/outdoor artistic experience.

The three-hour event will begin with a playful outdoor ritual in the YBCA courtyard followed by the opportunity to explore and engage with artists at individual ancestor stations throughout the Grand Lobby and surrounding areas. The afternoon culminates in a closing ritual of co-creating a shared altar.

Sat June 4, 1-4pm (PDT) in and around the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Galleries and Forum Building at 701 Mission St, San Francisco CA, 94103.

The FabLab Celebration of Life is created in partnership by Sol Vida Worldwide, Latinx Mafia, and Eye Zen Presents as a YBCA Artist Power Convening.

Registration requested but not required.
For more event information: https://www.eyezen.org/celebration-of-life

Added to the calendar on Monday May 23rd, 2022 1:34 PM
https://www.eyezen.org/celebration-of-life
https://www.eyezen.org/celebration-of-life
