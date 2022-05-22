From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Property management companies who defy the Department of Real Estate
Property Management Companies Defy The Department Of Real Estate:
Property management companies who defy the Department of Real Estate
By Lynda Carson - May 22, 2022
Oakland - Research reveals that a number of residential property management companies managing properties for other landlords defy the California Department of Real Estate rules that require property managers and leasing agents to have a real estate license.
Some of the management companies who defy the Department of Real Estate (DRE) with property managers and leasing agents who do not have a real estate license, but should have a real estate license, includes Christian Church Homes, Related California, the John Stewart Company, and Satellite Affordable Housing Associates, affecting well over 1,000 rental units.
Reportedly, “Apartment leasing in California falls under the property management umbrella. But there’s no specific license for property management. California Real Estate Law states that if a person conducts certain leasing or property management activities they must have either a broker license or get a real estate license and operate under the supervision of an employing broker.” This includes property managers who are collecting rents, and managing income producing properties.
Some deep research has turned up a number of properties in Oakland managed by Christian Church Homes, Related California, the John Stewart Company, and Satellite Affordable Housing Associates that all have property managers operating unlawfully without a real estate license in violation of the Department of Real Estate laws pertaining to property managers.
Politically connected Christian Church Homes, and Related California, the John Stewart Company, and Satellite Affordable Housing Associates are all operating as poverty pimps taking advantage of the poor and disabled persons living in the properties they manage with their unlawful property managers who are posing as property managers with a real estate license, while defying the property manager laws of the Department of Real Estate at the same time.
These unlawful property managers working for the poverty pimps are evicting tenants, entering tenant’s apartments, signing contracts and HUD documents, including documents pertaining to tax credits at HUD subsidized residential properties that have Section 8 tenants (Housing Choice Voucher tenants), properties with Section 8 Project Based Rental Assistance, Section 202 supportive housing for the elderly, in addition to properties receiving low-income housing tax credits.
Property managers operating unlawfully without a real estate license face $20,000 in fines, and or 6 months in jail, if they are caught.
According to California Business and Professions Code Section 101139; Notice: Business and Professions Code Section 10139 provides that "Any person acting as a real estate broker or real estate salesperson without a license or who advertises using words indicating that he or she is a real estate broker without being so licensed shall be guilty of a public offense punishable by a fine not exceeding twenty 23 thousand dollars ($20,000), or by imprisonment in the county jail for a term not to exceed six months, or by both fine and imprisonment; or if a corporation, be punished by a fine not exceeding sixty thousand dollars ($60,000)."
See links to some of the properties below that have property managers operating unlawfully without a real estate license.
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(JSC)
Mandela Gateway East - 168 units
1350 7th Street
Oakland, CA 94607
Property management office for Mandela Gateway East and West:
1350 7th Street Oakland, CA 94607
Mandela Gateway West
1400 7th Street, 2nd Floor
Oakland, CA 94607
Property Management:
Tyra Butler, Property Manager - no real estate license
Phone: (510) 451-1575
Fax: (510) 451-1576
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Mandela-Gateway.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(JSC)
Chestnut Court - 72 units
1060 West Grand Avenue
Oakland, CA 94607
Property Management:
Tyra Butler, Property Manager - no real estate license
Phone: (510) 444-4335
Fax: (510) 444-4337
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Chestnut-Court.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(JSC)
Linden Court - 79 units
1089 26th Street
Oakland, CA 94607
Property Management:
Tyra Butler, Property Manager - no real estate license
Phone: (510) 444-4335
Fax: (510) 444-4337
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Linden-Court.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(JSC)
Foothill Family Apartments - 65 units
6946 Foothill Boulevard
Oakland, CA 94605
Property Management:
Haninah Abdullah, Property Manager - no real estate license
Carlos Aznar , Regional Manager
Phone: (510) 568-6955
Fax: (510) 568-6646
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Foothill-Family-Apartments.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(JSC)
Palo Vista Gardens - 100 units
6401 Fenham Street
Oakland, CA 94621
Property Management:
Tamia Graham, Property Manager - no real estate license
Teresa Liu, Regional Manager
Phone: (510) 430-2698
Fax: (510) 430-2686
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Palo-Vista-Gardens.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(Satellite Affordable Housing Associates)
Adel Court - 30 units
2001 MacArthur Boulevard
Oakland, CA 94602
Property Management Office:
1621 Harrison Street, 3rd Floor Oakland, CA 94612
Property Management:
Leticia Gonzalez, Property Manager - no real estate license
Jennifer Marturano, Regional Manager
Phone: (510) 874-1661
Fax: (510) 874-1664
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Adel-Court.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(Satellite Affordable Housing Associates)
Harrison Towers - 101 units
1621 Harrison Street, 3rd Floor
Oakland, CA 94612
Property Management:
Leticia Gonzalez, Property Manager - real estate license expired
Jennifer Marturano, Regional Manager
Phone: (510) 874-1661
Fax: (510) 874-1664
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Harrison-Towers.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(CCH)
Harrison Street Senior Housing - 72 units
1633 Harrison Street
Oakland, CA 94621
Property Management:
Eileen Luo, Poperty Manger - no real estate license
Cletis young, Operations Manager
Phone: (510) 285-6602
Fax: (510) 285-6617
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Harrison-Street-Senior-Housing.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(JSC)
Oak Grove North - 152 units
620 17th Street, #104
Oakland, CA 94612
Oak Grove South
570 16th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Property Management
Becky Duong, Property Manager - no real estate license
Teresa Liu, Regional Manager
(510) 451-3277
(510) 451-2313
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Oak-Grove-Plaza-%28North-and-South%29.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(JSC)
Campbell Village - 154 units
1670 8th Street
Oakland, CA 94607
Property Management:
Tamarr Mosley, Property Manager - no real estate license
Ron Bowen, Senior Regional Manager
Phone: (510) 832-9800
Fax: (510) 832-9805
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Campbell-Village.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(JSC)
Tassafaronga Village - 157 units
Managed by John Stewart Comppany
Margaret Bzowski, Property Manager - no real estate license
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Tassafaronga-Village.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(Related California)
Lion Creek Crossing s I, II, III, IV - 439 units
6888 Lion Way
Oakland, CA 94621
Property Management:
Kevin O'Connell, Property Manager - no real estate license
Danny Rivera, Senior District Manager
Phone: (510)569-0239
Fax: (10) 569-3752
http://www.oakha.org/Residents/Pages/Lion-Creek-Crossings.aspx
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Records show that Jack D. Gardner, of Berkeley, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the John Stewart Company is politically connected because of his many political campaign contributions made to the Democrats.
Before passing away in recent years, John K. Stewart, the founder of the John Stewart Company (JSO) made certain that JSO was politically connected and protected by his many campaign contributions to the Democrats, including a $100,000 campaign contribution to the House Majority PAC in 2020, and an additional $100,000 to Fight Back California in 2017.
Additionally, The John Stewart Company is in violation of the Department of Real Estate laws with the sweet heart deal it has to mismanage the “The Presidio Residences”, in the Presidio National Park, in San Francisco. The John Stewart companies leasing agent, Kelly M H Rhodes, does not have a real estate license, as the leasing agent at The Presidio Residences, in the Presidio National Park.
<a href="https://www.indeed.com/hire/job-description/leasing-agent?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIoJWHqpzr9wIVcgp9Ch0lnwvDEAAYASAAEgIBfvD_BwE&aceid=">According to Indeed.com, among other things, a leasing agent’s job description includes handling the collection of rent payments, security deposits and application fees, and are responsible for renting out housing properties, and assisting tenants with their needs.
Reportedly, “Apartment leasing in California falls under the property management umbrella. But there’s no specific license for property management. California Real Estate Law states that if a person conducts certain leasing or property management activities they must have either a broker license or get a real estate license and operate under the supervision of an employing broker.” This includes collecting rents, and managing income producing properties.
Leasing Agent At Stevenson House Operating Unlawfully:
Inna Hiller a leasing agent for the Stevenson House, a 120 unit senior housing project in Palo Alto, who works for the John Stewart Company, is not listed as having a real estate license in the state of California.
The Stevenson House is HUD subsidized with Section 8 Project Based Rental Assistance, Section 202 supportive housing for the elderly, in addition to receiving low-income housing tax credits. The leasing agent of Stevenson House, Inna Hiller, who is operating unlawfully as a leasing agent without a real estate license, is also responsible for walking the tenants through the Tenant Selection Plan, to verify if tenants qualify for housing there.
According to the website for Stevenson House, “Interested applicants can visit Stevenson House in person to see the facility to ensure the housing meets the applicant’s needs. Please call Inna Hiller, leasing agent, at 650-494-1944 if you have questions or would like to schedule a short tour.”
However, records with the Department of Real Estate (DRE) reveal that Inna Hiller does not have a real estate license, nor does the Stevenson House, Pashpi Stevenson House LP, or any of the Board of Directors, according to their bios.
It appears that under the mismanagement of the John Stewart Company that the Stevenson House is presently operating totally unlawfully, because their leasing agent, Inna Hiller, is operating without a real estate license, as is required under state law.
Properties Being Mismanaged By The John Stewart Company
Some other properties that may be mismanaged by the John Stewart Company (JSC) presently include properties owned by the Alameda Housing Authority. According to the Alameda Housing Authority website, the properties being managed for them by the John Stewart Company list Rachel Kelley, Yolanda Pendley, Zakiya Jamison, and Ayonna Peoples as the property managers. According to the Department of Real Estate (DRE), Rachel Kelley, Yolanda Pendley, Zakiya Jamison, and Ayonna Peoples do not have a real estate license. As property managers, they are operating unlawfully as they sign HUD documents and CTAC (tax credit) documents on contracts with the HUD subsidized tenants, and housing units.
Among some of the local non-profits and affordable housing developers listed that are using JSC to manage their properties, they include Bridge Housing, Chinese Community Development Center, Community Housing Partnership (CHP), Eden Housing, Housing Conservation and Development Corporation, Mercy Charities Housing California, Mission Housing Development Corporation, Resources for Community Development (RCD), South Berkeley Neighborhood Development Corporation, Tenants & Owners Development Corp. (TODCO), UA Housing, Unity Council, and University Avenue Partnership.
Records also reveal that Lilian Prestwood is listed as the property manager for the Knox SRO, and the 152 unit Bayanihan House in San Francisco, also owned by TODCO, and managed by the John Stewart Company. However, public records with the Department of Real Estate reveal that Lilian Prestwood does not have any kind of real estate license to be a property manager.
Property managers operating unlawfully without a real estate license face $20,000 in fines, and or 6 months in jail, if they are caught.
According to California Business and Professions Code Section 101139; Notice: Business and Professions Code Section 10139 provides that "Any person acting as a real estate broker or real estate salesperson without a license or who advertises using words indicating that he or she is a real estate broker without being so licensed shall be guilty of a public offense punishable by a fine not exceeding twenty 23 thousand dollars ($20,000), or by imprisonment in the county jail for a term not to exceed six months, or by both fine and imprisonment; or if a corporation, be punished by a fine not exceeding sixty thousand dollars ($60,000)."
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
