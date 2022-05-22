A solidarity action was held for Tartine workers after the NLRB certified that ILWU Local 6 had won the election. Supporters went to the 595 Alabama location to build solidarity and talked about their long struggle.

A solidarity event was held to support ILWU Local 6 Tartine workers at the 595 Alabama location in San Francisco on May 22, 2022. The worker's union was recognized by the NLRB as the bargaining agent and now they are now fighting for a contract.