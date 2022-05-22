From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Labor & Workers
Solidarity With ILWU Local 6 Tartine Workers After NLRB Certification
A solidarity action was held for Tartine workers after the NLRB certified that ILWU Local 6 had won the election. Supporters went to the 595 Alabama location to build solidarity and talked about their long struggle.
A solidarity event was held to support ILWU Local 6 Tartine workers at the 595 Alabama location in San Francisco on May 22, 2022. The worker's union was recognized by the NLRB as the bargaining agent and now they are now fighting for a contract.
Additional media:
Tartine Workers, We've Got Your Back!San Francisco Workers Celebrate Organizing With ILWU 6
https://youtu.be/fSzyIqU51sA
Tartine workers move to unionize
https://missionlocal.org/2020/02/tartine-workers-move-to-unionize/
We Won It! Anchor Steam Brewery ILWU Local 6 Workers Get A Union & Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-KYCOVsDQg
UNION TIME At Anchor Steam-ILWU Raises The Anchor In SF!
https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8
Anchor Brewing workers overwhelmingly approve first union contract
https://missionlocal.org/2019/12/breaking-anchor-brewery-workers-overwhelmingly-approve-first-union-contract/?fbclid=IwAR0ec0H4WMhnUCvojxXr5NadNvZZ4LV95YWuH3GtSeA36eG5iZ9-H2ruapA
Anchor Steam workers vote overwhelmingly to join ILWU
https://www.ilwu.org/anchor-steam-workers-vote-overwhelmingly-to-join-ilwu/
Anchor Steam Union
https://www.facebook.com/AnchorUnion/
SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Have 1 Hour ULP Strike: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY&t=289s
SF veterinary workers walk off the job
https://missionlocal.org/2019/06/sf-veterinary-workers-walk-off-the-job/
ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s
San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw
Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
