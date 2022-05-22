top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Protest Deaths at Santa Rita Jail and Demand Alameda Supervisors Take Action
Date Tuesday May 24
Time 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorICJJJ
Location Details
1221 Oak St.
Oakland
There have been more than 58 in-custody deaths at Alameda County Jail since 2014. Several of the deaths were murders and 18 have been suicides. The Sheriff’s spokesman deplores the deaths, but claims they can’t be prevented. The Board of Supervisors cannot stand by and allow the deaths of mostly Black and Brown people to remain invisible. They need to take action now! A coalition of over 8 community organizations and clergy representing thousands of Alameda County residents will join together in memorializing those who have died and demand that the Board of Supervisors take action.

11:30 Memorialize those that have died by placing flowers and photos on an altar

11:40-12:50: Speakers from family members, the clergy, and attorneys for the deceased,

11:45-12:45: Reading of the names of an estimated total of 63 people that have died

WHO: The Interfaith Coalition for Justice in our Jails (ICJJJ) is a program of Faith in Action East Bay (FIAEB): a multi-faith, multi-ethnic federation of congregations, schools and community organizations representing thousands of families in the East Bay. Together, we work on issues such as conditions in the Alameda County Jail and reducing the incarceration of seriously mentally ill people. http://www.icjjalamedacounty.org

FASMI: Alameda County Families Advocating for the Seriously Mentally Ill. http://www.acfasmi.org

Sponsors:

National Alliance for the Mentally Ill East Bay and Alameda Chapters

Legal Service for Prisoners with Children

All of Us or None

East Bay Supportive Housing Collaborative

Bay Area Faith Leaders Working Group, California Poor People’s Campaign
For more event information: http://www.icjjalamedacounty.org/

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 22nd, 2022 8:09 PM
