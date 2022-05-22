



Bay Area Faith Leaders Working Group, California Poor People’s Campaign There have been more than 58 in-custody deaths at Alameda County Jail since 2014. Several of the deaths were murders and 18 have been suicides. The Sheriff’s spokesman deplores the deaths, but claims they can’t be prevented. The Board of Supervisors cannot stand by and allow the deaths of mostly Black and Brown people to remain invisible. They need to take action now! A coalition of over 8 community organizations and clergy representing thousands of Alameda County residents will join together in memorializing those who have died and demand that the Board of Supervisors take action.11:30 Memorialize those that have died by placing flowers and photos on an altar11:40-12:50: Speakers from family members, the clergy, and attorneys for the deceased,11:45-12:45: Reading of the names of an estimated total of 63 people that have diedWHO: The Interfaith Coalition for Justice in our Jails (ICJJJ) is a program of Faith in Action East Bay (FIAEB): a multi-faith, multi-ethnic federation of congregations, schools and community organizations representing thousands of families in the East Bay. Together, we work on issues such as conditions in the Alameda County Jail and reducing the incarceration of seriously mentally ill people. http://www.icjjalamedacounty.org FASMI: Alameda County Families Advocating for the Seriously Mentally Ill. http://www.acfasmi.org Sponsors:National Alliance for the Mentally Ill East Bay and Alameda ChaptersLegal Service for Prisoners with ChildrenAll of Us or NoneEast Bay Supportive Housing CollaborativeBay Area Faith Leaders Working Group, California Poor People’s Campaign For more event information: http://www.icjjalamedacounty.org/

