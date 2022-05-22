



Queer Transformations at San Francisco State 1969–1972

Speaker: Marc Stein, PhD., Department of History, San Francisco State University

When: Tuesday, 6/14/2022 @ 6:00 - 7:30 PM PT

More info & register here: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/06/14/presentation-queer-transformations-san-francisco-state-1969-1972 

Marc Stein's presentation explores the early emergence of LGBT activism at San Francisco State University, including queer support for the Third World Liberation Front strike, the formation of SF State's Gay Liberation Front, gay faculty labor activism, the police shooting of an SF State student at a gay bar, protests of an airline that refused to board a student wearing a "Homosexuals for Peace" button, the hiring of an openly lesbian professor and the first LGBT studies courses.

Marc Stein is the Jamie and Phyllis Pasker Professor of History at San Francisco State University. He is the author of five books, including The Stonewall Riots: A Documentary History (NYU Press, 2019), Queer Public History: Essays on Scholarly Activism (University of California Press, 2022) and Rethinking the Gay and Lesbian Movement, 2nd edition (Routledge, 2022).