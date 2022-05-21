Join in a remembrance of the life and legacy of Indigenous rights activist and
Alcatraz Occupation leader, Richard Oakes.
We look forward to hosting and welcoming Richard Oakes' family, relatives, friends, supporters, and all our guests to the upcoming Richard Oakes Memorial Celebration.
The celebration will be held at Jack Adams Hall, Terrace Level, in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on the San Francisco State University campus. We will start at 11 am and
conclude at 3 pm. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID test
from within 24 hours of the event.
For those who cannot attend in-person, please join in our celebration day online.
Host: Richard Oaks Multicultural Center at San Francisco State University
Date & time: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 11 AM - 3 PM PT
Online:
https://sfsu.zoom.us/j/83708380322
Webinar ID: 837 0838 0322
Passcode: 775628
In-person tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/richard-oakes-memorial-event-tickets-317768924407
More info: https://www.facebook.com/richardoakesmulticulturalcenter/photos/a.77330905658/10159832597460659/
If you have questions, please contact Lisa Felix, Operations Manager at Restoring Justice For Indigenous Peoples by email at lvfelix63 [at] gmail.com or cell 209 871-4340.
ABOUT: Richard Oakes
Richard Oakes (May 22, 1942 – September 20, 1972) was a Mohawk Native American activist and San Francisco State University student. Oakes led the Indians of All Tribes nineteen-month occupation of Alcatraz Island with LaNada Means, approximately 50 California State University students, and 37 others from November 20, 1969 to June 11, 1971. He also spurred Native American studies in university curricula and is credited for helping to change US federal government Indian termination policy policies of Native American peoples and culture
(from Wikipedia).
