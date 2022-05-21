From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Anti-War | Labor & Workers
Italian Workers Strike Against NATO Imperialist War In Ukraine-Report By Si Cobas
On Friday May 20, 2022, Italian workers from the union Si Cobas and other unions went on strike to oppose the NATO continuing to ship weapons to Ukraine. Roberto Luzzi a representative of Si Cobas talks about the reasons for their strike action against war.
Italian Si Cobas logistics workers and others launched a general strike on May 20, 2022 against the supply of military weapons by NATO to Ukraine. Roberto Luzzi who is the international representative of this logistics union representing Amazon, Fed-Ex and other workers discussed the reasons for their actions against NATO and the growing imperialist drive toward war. He also discussed the massive attack by the bosses and government particularly against immigrant workers to bust their union.
This interview was done on May 20, 2022.
Additional media;
Si Cobas Strike Action
https://www.facebook.com/sicobasna.9/photos/pcb.7307744909295477/7307743232628978/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1283519965507889?ref=newsfeed
Si Cobus
War Against Italian Fed-Ex/Amazon Logistics Workers: Police & Government Repression Attacks Escalate
https://youtu.be/3W_9H0a9LBY
"We're not criminals” Italian Si Corbus Worker Speaks Out
https://en.labournet.tv/were-not-criminals
Italian Class Struggle, Unions And the Political Crisis with Roberto Luzzi
https://youtu.be/E83MeER3GHo
Roberto Luzzi: Facing the coronavirus-capitalist epidemic in Italy
https://nobordersnews.org/2020/03/26/roberto-luzzi-facing-the-coronavirus-capitalist-epidemic-in-italy/?fbclid=IwAR2KNEgoolkOivjrcurBf-zoZ_kerhusXx2ZZPIeuPPhz0SCPvz74i3oGeg
Italian Workers Protest Police Repression
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2021/03/15/italians-protest-police-repression-of-logistic-workers-in-piacenza/
Italy’s Amazon Strike Shows How Workers Across the Supply Chain Can Unite
https://jacobinmag.com/2021/03/italy-nationwide-amazon-strike-march-22?fbclid=IwAR02ncJwD6MNgfihcwzNwoeQXgQ1u9-RnNiFJOrCDd0I07I5WYORi3BX4Xs
http://www.sicobus.org
https://www.facebook.com/sicobasna.9/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio'
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
This interview was done on May 20, 2022.
Additional media;
Si Cobas Strike Action
https://www.facebook.com/sicobasna.9/photos/pcb.7307744909295477/7307743232628978/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1283519965507889?ref=newsfeed
Si Cobus
War Against Italian Fed-Ex/Amazon Logistics Workers: Police & Government Repression Attacks Escalate
https://youtu.be/3W_9H0a9LBY
"We're not criminals” Italian Si Corbus Worker Speaks Out
https://en.labournet.tv/were-not-criminals
Italian Class Struggle, Unions And the Political Crisis with Roberto Luzzi
https://youtu.be/E83MeER3GHo
Roberto Luzzi: Facing the coronavirus-capitalist epidemic in Italy
https://nobordersnews.org/2020/03/26/roberto-luzzi-facing-the-coronavirus-capitalist-epidemic-in-italy/?fbclid=IwAR2KNEgoolkOivjrcurBf-zoZ_kerhusXx2ZZPIeuPPhz0SCPvz74i3oGeg
Italian Workers Protest Police Repression
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2021/03/15/italians-protest-police-repression-of-logistic-workers-in-piacenza/
Italy’s Amazon Strike Shows How Workers Across the Supply Chain Can Unite
https://jacobinmag.com/2021/03/italy-nationwide-amazon-strike-march-22?fbclid=IwAR02ncJwD6MNgfihcwzNwoeQXgQ1u9-RnNiFJOrCDd0I07I5WYORi3BX4Xs
http://www.sicobus.org
https://www.facebook.com/sicobasna.9/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio'
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network