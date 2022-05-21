top
Italian Workers Strike Against NATO Imperialist War In Ukraine-Report By Si Cobas
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 21st, 2022 9:09 AM
On Friday May 20, 2022, Italian workers from the union Si Cobas and other unions went on strike to oppose the NATO continuing to ship weapons to Ukraine. Roberto Luzzi a representative of Si Cobas talks about the reasons for their strike action against war.
sm_si_cobas_no_war_5-20-22.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
Italian Si Cobas logistics workers and others launched a general strike on May 20, 2022 against the supply of military weapons by NATO to Ukraine. Roberto Luzzi who is the international representative of this logistics union representing Amazon, Fed-Ex and other workers discussed the reasons for their actions against NATO and the growing imperialist drive toward war. He also discussed the massive attack by the bosses and government particularly against immigrant workers to bust their union.

This interview was done on May 20, 2022.

Additional media;
Si Cobas Strike Action
https://www.facebook.com/sicobasna.9/photos/pcb.7307744909295477/7307743232628978/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1283519965507889?ref=newsfeed
Si Cobus

War Against Italian Fed-Ex/Amazon Logistics Workers: Police & Government Repression Attacks Escalate
https://youtu.be/3W_9H0a9LBY

"We're not criminals” Italian Si Corbus Worker Speaks Out
https://en.labournet.tv/were-not-criminals
Italian Class Struggle, Unions And the Political Crisis with Roberto Luzzi
https://youtu.be/E83MeER3GHo
Roberto Luzzi: Facing the coronavirus-capitalist epidemic in Italy
https://nobordersnews.org/2020/03/26/roberto-luzzi-facing-the-coronavirus-capitalist-epidemic-in-italy/?fbclid=IwAR2KNEgoolkOivjrcurBf-zoZ_kerhusXx2ZZPIeuPPhz0SCPvz74i3oGeg

Italian Workers Protest Police Repression
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2021/03/15/italians-protest-police-repression-of-logistic-workers-in-piacenza/

Italy’s Amazon Strike Shows How Workers Across the Supply Chain Can Unite
https://jacobinmag.com/2021/03/italy-nationwide-amazon-strike-march-22?fbclid=IwAR02ncJwD6MNgfihcwzNwoeQXgQ1u9-RnNiFJOrCDd0I07I5WYORi3BX4Xs

http://www.sicobus.org
https://www.facebook.com/sicobasna.9/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio'
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/AM9wkHs2QIA
§A Banner Against NATO War
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 21st, 2022 9:09 AM
sm_si_cobas_anti_nato_5-20-22.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
There is growing opposition to the NATO US war in Ukraine by Italian workers.
https://youtu.be/AM9wkHs2QIA
