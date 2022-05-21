On Friday May 20, 2022, Italian workers from the union Si Cobas and other unions went on strike to oppose the NATO continuing to ship weapons to Ukraine. Roberto Luzzi a representative of Si Cobas talks about the reasons for their strike action against war.

Italian Si Cobas logistics workers and others launched a general strike on May 20, 2022 against the supply of military weapons by NATO to Ukraine. Roberto Luzzi who is the international representative of this logistics union representing Amazon, Fed-Ex and other workers discussed the reasons for their actions against NATO and the growing imperialist drive toward war. He also discussed the massive attack by the bosses and government particularly against immigrant workers to bust their union.This interview was done on May 20, 2022.Additional media;Si Cobas Strike ActionSi CobusWar Against Italian Fed-Ex/Amazon Logistics Workers: Police & Government Repression Attacks Escalate"We're not criminals” Italian Si Corbus Worker Speaks OutItalian Class Struggle, Unions And the Political Crisis with Roberto LuzziRoberto Luzzi: Facing the coronavirus-capitalist epidemic in ItalyItalian Workers Protest Police RepressionItaly’s Amazon Strike Shows How Workers Across the Supply Chain Can UniteWorkWeekLabor Video Project