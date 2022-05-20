top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 5/26/2022
Corporate Funding of Local Campaigns
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 26
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
EmailhumanagendaUSA [at] gmail.com
Location Details
La Corona Taqueria, Banquet Room
601 North 4th Street
San Jose California 95112
Human Agenda HOT TOPIC
Round Table / Mesa Redonda

Why vote for corporate-free candidates?
What are alternatives to Citizens United and our corporate-dominated elections?
What is the value of participatory democracy?

Speakers:
John Fioretta, Move to Amend
Carmen Brammer, South Bay Progressive Alliance
Sharat G. Lin, Human Agenda

Buy your food and dine 6-7 pm
Program starts at 7 pm

Co-sponsors: Move to Amend, South Bay Progressive Alliance, Human Agenda
sm_flyer_-_corporate_funding_of_local_campaigns_-_round_table_-_ha_-_20220526_s.jpg
original image (611x791)
Added to the calendar on Friday May 20th, 2022 8:08 PM
§Corporate Funding of Local Campaigns
by Human Agenda
Friday May 20th, 2022 8:08 PM
flyer_-_corporate_funding_of_local_campaigns_-_round_table_-_ha_-_20220526.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.6MB)
Download a flyer PDF here.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code