Human Agenda HOT TOPIC
Round Table / Mesa Redonda
Why vote for corporate-free candidates?
What are alternatives to Citizens United and our corporate-dominated elections?
What is the value of participatory democracy?
Speakers:
John Fioretta, Move to Amend
Carmen Brammer, South Bay Progressive Alliance
Sharat G. Lin, Human Agenda
Buy your food and dine 6-7 pm
Program starts at 7 pm
Co-sponsors: Move to Amend, South Bay Progressive Alliance, Human Agenda
|Corporate Funding of Local Campaigns
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday May 26
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|humanagendaUSA [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
La Corona Taqueria, Banquet Room
601 North 4th Street
San Jose California 95112
|
Added to the calendar on Friday May 20th, 2022 8:08 PM
