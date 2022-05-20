Biden expands fossil fuel drilling in the U.S. Plastics clog waterways and oceans. Deforestation creates droughts and extinction events. Every day changes to the climate destroy communities and displace thousands around the world. It’s clear that the profit motive is not going to save the globe and its people.
We need an alternative! Ecosocialism means choices for energy and food production. It means transportation needs that are driven by scientific evidence and rests on democratic decision-making by the world’s majority. Workers and oppressed people, not billionaires, know what’s best for reviving our troubled planet and resolving social and environmental challenges.
Featuring Samuel Rubin
Bay Area Marxist ecosocialist and human geographer
Saturday, May 21, 7pm PDT
Via Zoom
Register here: tinyurl.com/FSMay21
Facebook: facebook.com/events/267944745469923
Fund raiser for the Freedom Socialist $100,000 Fund Drive
Sponsored by Bay Area and Seattle/Puget Sound
Freedom Socialist Party
206-722-2453 - SeattleFSP [at] socialism.com
415-864-1278 - BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
Socialism.com
