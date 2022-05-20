top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 5/25/2022
Black Women Leaders & Allies: Voting Rights & Reproductive Justice Speak Out
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 25
Time 6:30 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNCBCP, Black Women's Roundtable & many more
Location Details
D.C. speaker out rally via livestream. Take action from anywhere!
Black Women Leaders & Allies: Voting Rights & Reproductive Justice Call to Action!

May 25th @ 6:30 AM - 8 AM (or watch later via recording)

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/NCBCP/

Website: https://www.blackwomentakeaction.org/

Post: https://twitter.com/ncbcp_bwr/status/1527271425354219521

Hands off our wombs! Save our voting rights!

Join us for a call to action to raise awareness and to fight back against the anti-voting
and anti-reproductive rights movements taking hold across the country. On May 25th,
we're declaring a Day of Action at the U. S. Supreme Court to demand Congress protect reproductive freedom and voting rights.

WE DEMAND, and that our representatives swiftly develop and pass legislation to protect reproductive and voting rights NOW! Save our democracy from peril!

CALL TO ACTION: Take Action from Anywhere

Can’t join us in DC? Stand in solidarity by calling your U.S. Senators at (202) 224-3121
on May 25th from from 9AM – 5PM EST and demand that they pass legislation to protect our right to vote and the right for women to control our own bodies!

sm_repro.jpg
original image (1650x1950)
For more event information: https://www.blackwomentakeaction.org/

Added to the calendar on Friday May 20th, 2022 4:28 PM
§DAY of ACTION ORGANIZATIONS
by NCBCP, Black Women's Roundtable & many more
Friday May 20th, 2022 4:28 PM
sm_screenshot_2022-05-20_at_15-53-26_black_women_take_action_.jpg
original image (901x271)
https://www.blackwomentakeaction.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code