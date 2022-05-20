Black Women Leaders & Allies: Voting Rights & Reproductive Justice Call to Action!
May 25th @ 6:30 AM - 8 AM (or watch later via recording)
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/NCBCP/
Website: https://www.blackwomentakeaction.org/
Post: https://twitter.com/ncbcp_bwr/status/1527271425354219521
Hands off our wombs! Save our voting rights!
Join us for a call to action to raise awareness and to fight back against the anti-voting
and anti-reproductive rights movements taking hold across the country. On May 25th,
we're declaring a Day of Action at the U. S. Supreme Court to demand Congress protect reproductive freedom and voting rights.
WE DEMAND, and that our representatives swiftly develop and pass legislation to protect reproductive and voting rights NOW! Save our democracy from peril!
CALL TO ACTION: Take Action from Anywhere
Can’t join us in DC? Stand in solidarity by calling your U.S. Senators at (202) 224-3121
on May 25th from from 9AM – 5PM EST and demand that they pass legislation to protect our right to vote and the right for women to control our own bodies!
