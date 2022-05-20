Nick Estes, Lakota professor and co-founder of The Red Nation, and Sikowis, founder of Great Plains Action Society, described the Christian Colonial Capitalism, imperialism and theft of Native land that led to the current failed system and deceptive schemes of non-profit philanthropy, at the annual Bioneers Conference.

Sikowis and Nick Estes: The Failed System, Schemes of Non-Profits and A Regenerative FutureBy Brenda NorrellCensored NewsSAN FRANCISCO -- Nick Estes, Lakota professor and co-founder of The Red Nation, and Sikowis, founder of Great Plains Action Society, described the Christian Colonial Capitalism, imperialism and theft of Native land that led to the current failed system and deceptive schemes of non-profit philanthropy."We don't need to cry on the shoulder of white men who stole our land for funding -- even though they are morally obligated in my opinion," said Estes, Lower Brule Sioux, transitioning to be a professor at the University of Minnesota. Estes is co-founder of The Red Nation and founder of Red Media.Speaking at the Bioneers Conference, Estes and Sikowis described the failed system of capitalism in the United States, insidious with fascism, and the economy based on theft of land, the enslavement of blacks, and genocide of Indigenous People.They shared perspectives on a new regenerative economy, based on this simple concept: Mother Earth is to be protected and cared for -- not something to be used.Read the full article, and the new original series from Bioneers at Censored News: