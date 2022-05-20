top
Community-based Approaches to Sustaining & Strengthening Local & Ethnic Media in CA
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 02
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPen America LA & CA Common Cause
Location Details
Online event
COMMUNITY-BASED POLICY APPROACHES
TO SUSTAINING AND STRENGTHENING LOCAL AND ETHNIC MEDIA

Thursday, June 2, 2022 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm PT

RSVP: https://pen.org/event/community-based-policy-approaches-to-sustaining-and-strengthening-local-and-ethnic-media/

Join California Common Cause’s Media and Democracy Working Group and PEN America Los Angeles for a panel conversation on community-based media policy solutions for supporting local and ethnic media.

California has lost a quarter of its newspapers and half its newsroom staff in the last 15 years, with news deserts emerging around the state. The loss of local and ethnic media outlets has left a void—a void that has quickly filled with online disinformation targeting and exploiting our communities. Without accurate, independent news and information at the local level, communities cannot hold local governments accountable and our democracy cannot thrive.

In collaboration with the California Media & Democracy Working Group, California Common Cause and PEN America invite you to join this timely conversation about strategies for community-based policy models that could help rebuild and sustain a robust news information ecosystem in California.

PANEL:

--Brittney Barsotti of California News Publishers Association, Darlie Gervais of Center of Community Media,

--Simon Galperin of Bloomfield Information Project

--Joaquin Uy of City of Seattle’s Ethnic Media Program

--Arturo Carmona of Latino Media Collaborative

The panel will be moderated by Hannah Waltz, PEN America’s U.S. Free Expression Programs coordinator and will be welcomed by Maya Chupkov, the Media & Democracy Program Manager at California Common Cause.
sm_screenshot_2022-05-20_at_08-55-26_community-based_policy_approaches_to_sustaining_and_strengthening_local_and_ethnic_media.jpg
original image (569x538)
Added to the calendar on Friday May 20th, 2022 8:56 AM
