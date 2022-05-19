From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Leasing agent for John Stewart Company at The Presidio doesn't have a real estate license
Corruption Of Property Management System Is Rampant:
Leasing agent for the John Stewart Company at The Presidio doesn't have a real estate license
By Lynda Carson - May 19, 2022
The John Stewart Company is in violation of the Department of Real Estate laws with the sweet heart deal it has while mismanaging the “The Presidio Residences”, in the Presidio National Park, in San Francisco, with a leasing agent who does not have a real estate license.
According to the Department of Real Estate (DRE), the John Stewart Company's leasing agent, Kelly M H Rhodes, does not have a real estate license, as the leasing agent at "The Presidio Residences", in the Presidio National Park.
According to Indeed.com, among other things, a leasing agent’s job description includes handling the collection of rent payments, security deposits and application fees, and are responsible for renting out housing properties, and assisting tenants with their needs.
Reportedly, “Apartment leasing in California falls under the property management umbrella. But there’s no specific license for property management. California Real Estate Law states that if a person conducts certain leasing or property management activities they must have either a broker license or get a real estate license and operate under the supervision of an employing broker.” This includes collecting rents, and managing income producing properties for an entity that does not own the property.
Leasing Agent At Stevenson House Operating Unlawfully:
Inna Hiller a leasing agent for the Stevenson House, a 120 unit senior housing project in Palo Alto, who works for the John Stewart Company, is not listed as having a real estate license in the state of California.
The Stevenson House is HUD subsidized with Section 8 Project Based Rental Assistance, Section 202 supportive housing for the elderly, in addition to receiving low-income housing tax credits. The leasing agent of Stevenson House, Inna Hiller, who is operating unlawfully as a leasing agent without a real estate license, is also responsible for walking the tenants through the Tenant Selection Plan, to verify if tenants qualify for housing there.
According to the website for Stevenson House, “Interested applicants can visit Stevenson House in person to see the facility to ensure the housing meets the applicant’s needs. Please call Inna Hiller, leasing agent, at 650-494-1944 if you have questions or would like to schedule a short tour.”
However, records with the Department of Real Estate (DRE) reveal that Inna Hiller does not have a real estate license, nor does the Stevenson House, Pashpi Stevenson House LP, or any of the Board of Directors, according to their bios.
It appears that under the mismanagement of the John Stewart Company that the Stevenson House is presently operating totally unlawfully, because their leasing agent, Inna Hiller, is operating without a real estate license, as is required under state law.
Properties Being Mismanaged By The John Stewart Company
Some other properties that may be mismanaged by the John Stewart Company (JSC) presently include properties owned by the Alameda Housing Authority.
According to the website for the Alameda Housing Authority, it reveals that the John Stewart Company (JSC) manages a number of residential properties for the Alameda Housing Authority, including the China Clipper Plaza, Eagle Village, Esperanza, Lincoln House, Lincoln Willow Apartments, Parrot Gardens, Parrot Village, Rosefield Village, Senior Condominiums, Sherman House, and the Stanford House.
Additionally, according to the Alameda Housing Authority website, the properties being managed for them by the John Stewart Company list Rachel Kelley, Yolanda Pendley, Zakiya Jamison, and Ayonna Peoples as the property managers. According to the Department of Real Estate (DRE), Rachel Kelley, Yolanda Pendley, Zakiya Jamison, and Ayonna Peoples do not have a real estate license. As property managers, they are operating unlawfully as they sign HUD documents and CTAC (tax credit) documents on contracts with the HUD subsidized tenants, and housing units.
Among some of the local non-profits and affordable housing developers listed that are using JSC to manage their properties, they include Bridge Housing, Chinese Community Development Center, Community Housing Partnership (CHP), Eden Housing, Housing Conservation and Development Corporation, Mercy Charities Housing California, Mission Housing Development Corporation, Resources for Community Development (RCD), South Berkeley Neighborhood Development Corporation, Tenants & Owners Development Corp. (TODCO), UA Housing, Unity Council, and University Avenue Partnership.
Records also reveal that Lilian Prestwood is listed as the property manager for the Knox SRO, and the 152 unit Bayanihan House in San Francisco, also owned by TODCO, and managed by the John Stewart Company. However, public records with the Department of Real Estate reveal that Lilian Prestwood does not have any kind of real estate license to be a property manager.
Property managers operating unlawfully without a real estate license face $20,000 in fines, and or 6 months in jail, if they are caught.
According to California Business and Professions Code Section 101139; Notice: Business and Professions Code Section 10139 provides that "Any person acting as a real estate broker or real estate salesperson without a license or who advertises using words indicating that he or she is a real estate broker without being so licensed shall be guilty of a public offense punishable by a fine not exceeding twenty 23 thousand dollars ($20,000), or by imprisonment in the county jail for a term not to exceed six months, or by both fine and imprisonment; or if a corporation, be punished by a fine not exceeding sixty thousand dollars ($60,000)."
These so-called property managers who are unlawfully posing as property managers or leasing agents with a real estate sales license or brokers real estate license while collecting the rents, and managing income producing residential properties, are operating unlawfully in the Bay Area, and throughout California, while most tenants have no idea what is going on.
In 2021, the John Stewart Company was listed as the 49th largest property management company in the country.
To see some of the complaints against the John Stewart Company, click here.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
