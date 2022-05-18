top
Castro Theatre free premiere of 'The Ruth Brinker Story' about legendary SF AIDS activist
Date Sunday May 22
Time 6:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorBurn A Light Productions
Location Details
Castro Theatre
429 Castro St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Burn A Light Productions is proud to present 'The Ruth Brinker Story' in association with San Francisco-based non-profit Project Open Hand. The short documentary tells the story of the legendary AIDS Activist, Ruth Brinker, and her legacy of healing people through meals with love in San Francisco. Ruth's work led to Project Open Hand, one of the most important organizations serving our communities today.

At the age of 63, retired food-service worker Ruth Brinker became a pioneer of HIV care in her community and would become a legend among San Franciscans. The AIDS epidemic hit San Francisco the hardest and created a wave of fear and uncertainty that left many victims feeling hopeless and alone. Brinker, a woman whose deep compassion became a source of strength for others struggling to cope with the times, began cooking meals in her kitchen to deliver to her neighbors who were too ill to take care of themselves.

Come learn more about her story at the Castro Theatre. The day will include multiple screenings of 'The Ruth Brinker Story' during the day, followed by a special Red Carpet Premiere Night at 6PM that will include a panel discussion featuring San Francisco resident and filmmaker, Apo Bazidi. The cast of the film will also be in attendance.

May 22 is Harvey Milk Day and screenings of “The Life and Times of Harvey Milk” will also be shown so come celebrate the lives of these two very important San Franciscans, Ruth Brinker and Harvey Milk.

You can visit the official website at http://www.ruthbrinker.com for showtimes and to reserve your tickets.
For more event information: http://www.ruthbrinker.com

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 18th, 2022 9:05 PM
