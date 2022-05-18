Burn A Light Productions is proud to present 'The Ruth Brinker Story' in association with San Francisco-based non-profit Project Open Hand. The short documentary tells the story of the legendary AIDS Activist, Ruth Brinker, and her legacy of healing people through meals with love in San Francisco. Ruth's work led to Project Open Hand, one of the most important organizations serving our communities today.
At the age of 63, retired food-service worker Ruth Brinker became a pioneer of HIV care in her community and would become a legend among San Franciscans. The AIDS epidemic hit San Francisco the hardest and created a wave of fear and uncertainty that left many victims feeling hopeless and alone. Brinker, a woman whose deep compassion became a source of strength for others struggling to cope with the times, began cooking meals in her kitchen to deliver to her neighbors who were too ill to take care of themselves.
Come learn more about her story at the Castro Theatre. The day will include multiple screenings of 'The Ruth Brinker Story' during the day, followed by a special Red Carpet Premiere Night at 6PM that will include a panel discussion featuring San Francisco resident and filmmaker, Apo Bazidi. The cast of the film will also be in attendance.
May 22 is Harvey Milk Day and screenings of “The Life and Times of Harvey Milk” will also be shown so come celebrate the lives of these two very important San Franciscans, Ruth Brinker and Harvey Milk.
You can visit the official website at http://www.ruthbrinker.com for showtimes and to reserve your tickets.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / QueerView events for the week of 5/22/2022
|Castro Theatre free premiere of 'The Ruth Brinker Story' about legendary SF AIDS activist
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 22
|Time
|6:00 PM - 6:45 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Burn A Light Productions
|Location Details
|
Castro Theatre
429 Castro St
San Francisco, CA 94114
|
For more event information: http://www.ruthbrinker.com
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 18th, 2022 9:05 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network