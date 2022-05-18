From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Protest Meets Rise Up for Palestine Demo in Mission, SF
On May 14th during the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights protest on Mission Street in San Francisco, the Bay Area Rev Club joyfully collided with the Rise Up for Palestine demonstration.
(Crowd) Palestine will be free!
Free Palestine, Free Palestine!
(Xochitl Agitates) It is the same US imperialists that are funding Israel to attack and conduct genocide against Palestine that are trying to do away with the humanity of women, by taking away abortion rights!
(Cheers from everyone in both marches.)
(Xochitl Agitates) We are in solidarity with the courageous Palestinian people! And we have to keep the charge on both fronts!
(Crowd) Free Palestine! Free Palestine!
Later, Magda said, “It was a mass of people fighting against at least two of the five stops joyfully colliding in the same place, it was like theory unfolding in real life front of us.”
JJ said, “I started crying in that moment, because it’s what I always imagined the revolution would be like.”
