The Disability & Intersectionality Summit is a biennial national conference that centers the multiple oppressions that shape the lived experiences of disabled individuals, as told by disabled people, in a setting organized by disabled activists.Hear from conference organizers Sandy Ho and Dr. Holly Pearson on how the conference's organizing structure, orientation to dialogue and intersectional lens has been a generative container for advancing collective knowledge, practice and networks for disability justice.May 23 at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET)RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/pzZfHrzZokaY8QSjtkjSzw2 ASL interpretation will be available