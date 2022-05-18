The Disability & Intersectionality Summit is a biennial national conference that centers the multiple oppressions that shape the lived experiences of disabled individuals, as told by disabled people, in a setting organized by disabled activists.
Hear from conference organizers Sandy Ho and Dr. Holly Pearson on how the conference's organizing structure, orientation to dialogue and intersectional lens has been a generative container for advancing collective knowledge, practice and networks for disability justice.
May 23 at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET)
RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/pzZfHrzZokaY8QSjtkjSzw2
ASL interpretation will be available
|Monday May 23
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Othering & Belonging Institute UC Berkeley
|Online event - FREE
